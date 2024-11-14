NEWTON GOLF Company Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2024



Revenue was $1,211,000 in 3Q24, an increase of 1,175% over $95,000 in 3Q23 and a sequential increase of 49% over $813,000 in 2Q24

Gross margin as a percent of revenue increased from 41% in 3Q23 to 66.5% in 3Q24, and this increase was driven primarily by increased volume in manufacturing Closed a $732,000 underwritten public offering of shares of common stock



Recent Corporate Highlights



Announced a complete rebranding of the Company to NEWTON GOLF Company

Launched the new Gravity Premium putter line with the introduction of five models

Expanded the Company's global presence with the launch of the Newton Motion shafts in Japan in 50 of its largest golf retail locations

Increased the number of professionals using the Newton Motion Shafts on the PGA TOUR Champions to 34, generating greater exposure Introduced the new advanced performance shafts for higher swing speeds



NEWTON GOLF Executive Chairman Greg Campbell commented,“We are encouraged by the very strong sales growth in the third quarter that was driven by the continued adoption of our Newton Motion replacement driver shafts and the first full quarter of revenue from our fairway woods replacement shafts. These revolutionary products have been a hit with professionals and amateurs alike and speak to the quality engineering and craftsmanship that go into every shaft we make. Our recent rebranding as NEWTON GOLF speaks to these very design principles that are at the foundation of our products, including the recently introduced NEWTON Golf Gravity line of putters. As an emerging golf brand, the ability of our products to connect with golfers across the world is important. We believe the early traction our products are getting here in the U.S., as well as overseas in the Japanese and Korean markets, portends well for the future growth of our entire product line.”

About NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company

NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company, is a technology-forward golf company that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company's innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company's intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company's future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company's websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at or on social media at @newtongolfco.com, @newtonshafts, or @gravityputters.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company:

Doug Samuelson, CFO

NEWTON GOLF Company

Investor Contact for NEWTON GOLF

CORE IR

516-222-2560

SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share amounts)