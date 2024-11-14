Chicago's All Remnants Platform Helps Midwest Builders Cut Waste, Boost Profits With Circular Economy Approach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A New Marketplace for Materials Aims to Connect Vendors and Buyers Across Chicago and Neighboring Areas

- Teresa Fister, Owner of All Remnants.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Locally headquartered in Chicago, All Remnants is leading the charge toward a more sustainable future for the Midwest construction by launching an accessible platform for contractors, builders, and remodelers to sell and purchase surplus materials, tools, and equipment. Designed specifically with the Chicago and greater Midwest design/build community in mind, All Remnants offers a free, subscription-free marketplace where vendors can list excess inventory and connect with local buyers seeking affordable, high-quality resources.

All Remnants tackles a growing problem in the construction industry-waste. The platform makes it simple for vendors to turn costly, wasted materials into profit by linking them directly to buyers across Chicago, Milwaukee, Madison, Indianapolis, Peoria, New Buffalo, and more. By joining the platform, vendors and buyers support a circular economy model that maximizes the value of each material, reduces waste, and fosters sustainable growth.“Our mission at All Remnants is to strengthen our local construction community by giving builders a tool that combines sustainability with profitability,” said Teresa Fister, Owner of All Remnants.“Chicago and the surrounding Midwest region are home to thriving construction and design communities, and our platform gives them a way to transform excess materials into business opportunities and environmental progress.”

Beyond being a marketplace, All Remnants provides a forum dedicated to connecting construction and design professionals across the Midwest. This forum offers a central space where industry professionals can share insights, discuss best practices for waste reduction, and collaborate on sustainable initiatives, supporting a more resourceful and community-driven construction sector. Vendors across the region can turn surplus stock into a revenue stream while buyers benefit from cost-effective, high-quality resources, creating a shared network dedicated to sustainable practices.

To learn more about becoming part of All Remnants' marketplace or joining its forum community. Vendors are welcome to sign up for free and explore how the platform helps drive profitability while supporting a more sustainable Midwest.

About All Remnants

All Remnants is an e-commerce platform dedicated to the design-build community, connecting buyers and sellers of surplus construction materials, tools, and equipment. The platform promotes sustainability and fosters community by creating a circular market that keeps valuable resources in use for their complete life cycle. For more information, visit:

