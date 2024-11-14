Functional Enhancement of "Monitor & Control," a Mobile App for Video Creators

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 13th November 2024 – Sony announces that the mobile app for creators, "Monitor & Control," will be enhancing its monitoring features for improved usability. Starting 13 November, Sony will begin providing the software update "Monitor & Control Ver2.2.0."



Overview

"Monitor & Control" is a mobile app that enables wireless and wired USB video monitoring of compatible cameras on smartphone or tablet screens. It supports precise exposure determination using false colour and waveform monitors and allows intuitive focus operation.



Release date of "Monitor & Control Ver2.2.0”: Starting from 13 November 2024.



Main Updates

• Expansion of features for single camera monitoring

New additions include aspect markers and safety zone displays on the monitoring screen. This allows for shooting while confirming angle of view and composition.

• Enhancement of Multi-Camera Monitoring function

The Multi-Camera Monitoring function, which allows wireless connection of up to 4 cameras to a single iPad for recording start/stop, settings list/battery level display, and operation/display/shooting of multiple cameras, has been expanded. With this update, users can now change settings for each camera individually without switching to separate screens during Multi-Camera Monitoring. This enables operations such as adjusting shutter speed or exposure for each camera from the iPad while monitoring multiple cameras.

* Requires iPadOS 16.0 or later.







