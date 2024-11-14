Nutrifusion Announces Supplier Partnership With UMMY Kids Superfood Shakes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Use of nutrient-rich ingredient blends sourced from fruits and vegetables to deliver an exceptional competitive edge and enhanced nutritional profile

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriFusion® , creator of concentrated micronutrient and phytonutrient-rich food ingredient blends sourced from fruits and vegetables, today announced that UMMYTM Kids Superfood Shakes has selected the company as a supplier of choice in supporting the development of their delicious kid-approved products.

By tapping into the unbeatable nutritious value of NutriFusion's 21 fruit and vegetable blends, all natural and GMO-free, UMMY is positioning itself as a market standout and its superfood shakes as a preferred option for health-conscious consumers due to a boosted nutritional profile of essential vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients.

"The partnership with UMMY is a natural fit for NutriFusion as we are seamlessly aligned in our mutual dedication to delivering the highest quality and nutritional products," said William Grand, co-founder and CEO of NutriFusion. "We want to be part of UMMY's journey to deliver the best-of-the-best nutrition for children. Not only will children be healthier but, ideally, will carry a nutrition-first mindset into the future."

In addition to its powerful nutritional value, NutriFusion was selected by UMMY because its blends do not affect the taste or texture of UMMY's shakes, which is crucial for products aimed at children who can be sensitive to flavors.

"As UMMY's products are geared towards the nutritional health of children, we are always strategic in who we partner with, as there needs to be a shared vision," said Amrita Thandi, founder of UMMY. "Not only is NutriFusion the ideal partner in terms of how their product serves as a product enhancement, but it also has a strong reputation for reliability and quality, including the supply chain process."

The partnership between NutriFusion and UMMY Kids Superfood Shakes will kick off in early December 2024.

For more information visit:



About NutriFusion®

Founded in 2008, NutriFusion® provides the nutrient-rich benefits of fruits and vegetables in everyday food products through whole non-GMO foods to create its concentrated micronutrient and phytonutrient-rich food ingredient blends. GrandFusion®, the company's blends of nutrients and vitamins, can significantly increase the nutritional profile and marketability of food, beverage, pet and supplement products. Blend customization is also offered to capture specific vitamins, minerals, fruits and vegetables. Above all, NutriFusion uses only fresh food, no synthetic additives or ingredients, excipients or preservatives. Real Food. Real Food Nutrition. To learn more about NutriFusion visit our website , and check out our blog

for the latest news and exploration of industry topics.

and Instagram for even more.



About UMMYTM Kids Superfood Shakes

UMMYTM

is a kid's wellness brand dedicated to crafting deliciously healthy Superfood shakes that kids love and parents trust. UMMY's

mission is simple: to provide kids with the nutrients they need, the tastes they

love with ingredients they deserve!

UMMY's Superfood shakes are meticulously blended with 11+ Superfoods, real ingredients, natural, wholesome components and contain only 1g Sugar. Each shake is a powerhouse of nutrients, carefully formulated to provide growing bodies

with the energy and essential nutrients they need to thrive and tackle the day ahead. With UMMY Kids Superfood Shakes, parents

can feel confident knowing their children are receiving a convenient, nutritious solution that supports their overall health and well-being. To learn more about UMMYTM Kids Superfood Shakes, visit our website



Contact:

Chelsea

Kershaw

9095737237

[email protected]

SOURCE NutriFusion

