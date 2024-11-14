Entero Therapeutics CEO James Sapirstein To Moderate The 2024 Bioflorida Annual Innovation Conference CEO Forum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entero Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: ENTO), (“Entero Therapeutics” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, Chairman and CEO of Entero Therapeutics, will moderate the "CEO Insights: Lessons Learned & Strategies for Driving Innovation," CEO Forum which will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at the Swan Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The session will feature several CEOs as panelists and will be open to senior executives from the Florida Life Science ecosystem. Details of the event are as follows:

Event: BioFlorida Annual Innovation Conference Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 5 pm Eastern Time Location: Swan Hotel, Orlando, FL Registration: BioFlorida



During the conference, Mr. Sapirstein will be available to conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors, showcasing the Company's business and clinical development strategy, recent corporate achievements, and anticipated milestones.

About Entero Therapeutics, Inc.

Entero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company currently has a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple late-stage clinical programs built around three proprietary technologies: latiglutenase, a Phase 3-ready, potentially first-in-class, targeted, oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease; capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist being developed for gastroparesis; and adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Entero Therapeutics is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of and by the Company may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether a definitive agreement for the Proposed Transaction will be entered into; whether the Proposed Transaction, or any other contemplated transaction, may be completed with different terms, in an untimely manner, or not at all; whether the Company will be able to realize the benefits of the Proposed Transaction described herein; the Company's current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs; whether there are delays in the engagement of a new independent registered public accounting firm; whether there are any further delays in the preparation and filing of the Company's Form 10-Q; whether the Company will be able to realize the expected benefits of its acquisition of ImmunogenX; the Company's ability to integrate the assets and contemplated commercial operations acquired from ImmunogenX into the Company's business; whether the Company will be able to effectively and timely service its debt; whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; whether the Company will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing criteria and the effect of a delisting from Nasdaq on the market for the Company's securities; whether the Company will be able to satisfy the terms of any plan of compliance it submits to Nasdaq; whether Nasdaq will accept any plan of compliance the Company submits, or provide any other accommodations to the Company; the size of the potential markets for the Company's drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; and the effects of the First Wave Bio, Inc. acquisition, the related settlement and their effect on the Company's business, operating results and financial prospects. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results are contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under the heading“Risk Factors,” as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

