The United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco jointly issue postage stamp

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, November 14, 2024:

7X, in collaboration with the Barid Al-Maghrib Group, Morocco’s postal service, has issued a commemorative stamp under the theme ‘Historical Relations between the United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Morocco.’ The initiative honours the strong ties between both countries, highlighting a shared commitment to preserving these relations for future generations.

The launch event, held on November 13, 2024, at Barid Al-Maghrib Museum in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, was attended by Thani Salem Al Rumaithi, Head of the Economic, Political, Media, and Public Diplomacy Section, on behalf of His Excellency Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of Morocco, Obaid Al Qatami, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 7X and Amin Benjelloun Touimi, General Director of Barid Al-Maghrib Group, along with other officials.

During the ceremony, Obaid Al Qatami said: “The UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco share longstanding ties, dating back to the time of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Hassan II. At 7X, in collaboration with Barid Al-Maghrib Group, we are honoured to commemorate these enduring ties of friendship and strategic partnership through these stamps. This initiative celebrates the continuous efforts to make these relations an exemplary success on all fronts.”

Also commenting on the issuance, Amin Benjelloun Touimi said: “The joint issuance of commemorative stamps by Barid Al-Maghrib and 7X marks a significant step that celebrates the long-standing fraternal relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the UAE. This initiative also highlights the strong bilateral ties between our postal institutions.”

Reflecting on the initiative, Thani Al Rumaithi said: “The launch of this UAE-Morocco joint postage stamp holds special significance as it celebrates the historic role of postal services in deepening relationships between countries, individuals, and diverse cultures across the world. The postal industry has always served as more than a means of delivering messages. For centuries, it has played a major role in uniting people, strengthening relationships, and building bridges of cooperation and respect. This joint stamp will remain a testament to the profound ties between our nations’ leaders, governments, and people.”

The commemorative issuance includes a set of postal stamps and a postcard depicting the two largest and iconic mosques in both countries, which are Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the UAE and the Hassan II Mosque in the Kingdom of Morocco.







