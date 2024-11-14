Turkey’s daily power usage declines 0.4 percent on November 13

(MENAFN) Daily electricity usage in Turkey rose by 0.4 percent on Wednesday compared to the prior day, totaling 928,222 megawatt-hours, based on formal numbers from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Thursday.



According to data from TEIAS, hourly power consumption reached its highest point at 44,568 megawatt-hours at 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT).



The nation’s electricity consumption declined to the least level of 30,955 megawatt-hours at 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).



Electricity production totaled 944,341 megawatt-hours on Wednesday marking a drop of 0.3 percent compared to Tuesday.



Natural gas plants accounted for 30.7 percent of total electricity production, while imported coal and lignite plants contributed 25.5 percent and 13percent, respectively.



On Wednesday, the nation’s electricity shipments totaled 16,940 megawatt-hours and imports amounted to 865 megawatt-hours.

