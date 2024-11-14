Unlocking Capital: How Artscapy Is Revolutionizing Art Financing For Modern Collectors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artscapy launch art secured lending solution

Artscapy's collector-first model provides up to 75% Loan-to-Value, addressing a gap in art-backed financing traditionally inaccessible to mid-market collectors

- Emilia De StasioLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Artscapy , a leading innovator in the art space, announces the launch of a unique art-secured lending solution that leverages proprietary, data-driven ratings to provide unprecedented liquidity opportunities for art collectors and investors.In a market where over 1 in 5 art inheritances are leveraged, Artscapy's approach addresses the evolving needs of private collectors, a segment that accounts for 90% of art financing demand. With Europe (including the UK) recognised as the most promising market, Artscapy's solution aims to bridge the gap for mid-market collectors and institutions alike.“There is a new world emerging where art and finance converge,” says Emilia De Stasio, CFA, COO and co-founder of Artscapy.“Art financing has transformed the way collectors engage with their collections, turning traditionally illiquid assets into accessible capital. Artscapy's data-driven methodology opens the door to fairer, more competitive financing options, broadening access to art-backed loans.”Key Reasons Why Artscapy's Art-Secured Lending Solution is different:. Higher Loan-to-Value Ratios – Artscapy offers up to 75% Loan-to-Value (LTV) on art-secured loans, compared to the typical 50% or less from major institutional lenders, generating liquidity for a wider range of collectors at competitive terms.. Data-Driven, Expert-Validated Valuations – Artscapy's proprietary Art Rating Methodology ensures clients receive accurate, competitive term sheets that reflect true market conditions, setting a new standard for fairness in the art financing space.. Focus on the Mid-Market – Targeting the underserved mid-market, Artscapy's solutions are tailored for individual collectors and family offices, which represent the majority of art-lending demand. This inclusivity invites more collectors into the art-backed lending space.. Empowering Art as a Financial Asset – Artscapy's data-driven approach enables collectors to view art as a wealth diversification vehicle, making art-backed loans accessible and relevant to both seasoned and emerging investors.. European Market Leadership – With Europe as the most promising region for art-secured lending, Artscapy's solutions position it as a leader in one of the fastest-growing segments of the global art market.As the global art-secured lending market continues its upward trajectory, projected to grow by 10% annually, Artscapy is committed to empowering collectors with innovative solutions that unlock capital from their collections. This evolution in art financing not only democratizes access but also adds flexibility and appeal to art as an investment asset.Artscapy: The End-to-End Art Investment AccountFounded in 2020 by Alessandro and Emilia De Stasio, Artscapy is on a mission to make art collecting and investing accessible and easy by removing entry barriers for both novice and experienced individuals by leveraging technology to offer a comprehensive suite of services that streamline the art collecting journey, including asset management, valuation, advisory, brokerage and insurance. Since then, Artscapy has successfully positioned Itself as the leading end-to-end art investment account pioneering innovation in a market where innovation is slowly adopted.Artscapy is disrupting the traditional art world through technology and an unbiased focus on the collector. The solution bridges transparency and accessibility, creating a safe and holistic environment for collectors to conveniently access all the ancillary services necessary to build and grow their portfolios.Contact: Niki Gifford ...on +44 7826 161919GIFFORD PR

