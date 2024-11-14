AXA XL Announces Winner Of The 2024 AXA ART PRIZE US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Exhibition of finalists on view November 7 – 21 at New York Academy of Art

Juried by artists Huma Bhabha, Jenna Gribbon, Rob Pruitt,

and fine art underwriting expert Jennifer Schipf

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AXA Art Prize US , a premier supporting emerging talents in the figurative art space, is delighted to announce the winners of its highly-anticipated 2024 edition. After careful deliberation and rigorous evaluation, the panel of esteemed judges has selected outstanding artists whose work exemplifies creativity, innovation, and vision.

First Prize ($10,000):

Anna Rossi

Sul Bagnasciuga di Fiascherino

Maryland Institute College of Art

Anna Rossi's compelling artwork captivated the jury with its masterful technique and profound storytelling. The artist's talent shines brightly, showcasing a deep understanding of artistic expression and creative innovation.

Second Prize ($5,000):

Chloë James

Our Gold Bites

University of North Carolina, Greensboro

Chloë James' work stood out for its thought-provoking narrative and artistic finesse. This poignant piece, demonstrates a remarkable ability to convey complex emotions and ideas through the medium of art.

Honorable Mentions:

Gina Bae, Rhode Island School of Design

I Am a Fairy, and Everything Is Run by Woodcutter Fantasies

Lily Hollinden, University of Arkansas

Floor Spaghetti

Isabella Lares, Savannah College of Art and Design

Take Me Seriously

The AXA Art Prize US 2024 edition received an overwhelming response from artists across the nation, making the selection process both challenging and inspiring. The finalists were chosen based on their exceptional creativity, technical skill, and ability to convey meaningful messages through figurative art.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the young artists whose work embodies the future of American figurative art," said Jennifer Schipf, Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Fine Art & Specie

at AXA XL. "The AXA Art Prize US is committed to supporting emerging talent, and we are proud to provide a platform for their work to be seen by the most renowned fine art curators, academics and artists of our time."

ABOUT THE NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART

Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a not-for-profit educational and cultural institution which combines intensive technical training in drawing, painting and sculpture with active critical discourse. Academy students are taught traditional methods and techniques and encouraged to use these skills to make vital contemporary art. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art.

