عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Anduin Launches AI-Powered Data Extraction Service To Transform Private Market Workflows


11/14/2024 5:16:28 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private market fund managers face a well-known challenge: offline investor data. Handwritten forms, scanned documents or typed PDFs clog workflows, delay onboarding, and increase the risk of costly errors.

Today, Anduin announces the launch of its Data Extraction Service , designed to remove these inefficiencies and accelerate the industry's digital transformation.

Continue Reading

Anduin's Data Extraction bridges offline and digital, empowering GPs with fast, precise LP data for seamless operations.

Post thi

Built on Anduin's proprietary platform, this solution combines advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology with human verification to maximize data precision. It transforms key investor documents, including subscription agreements, tax forms, and contact sheets, into actionable digital records that power LP onboarding and multiple communication workflows.

A Faster Path to Digital Transformation
 "Anduin's Data Extraction Service empowers fund managers to meet LPs where they are, delivering fast and precise digital data, regardless of the submission format," said Eliot Hodges, CEO of Anduin. "While institutional LPs are transitioning toward fully digital workflows, behaviors take time to evolve. This service will bridge the gap, giving GPs an immediate, efficient solution while supporting their LP preferences."

Delivering outcomes that matter:

  • Faster fundraising : Converts offline subscriptions, including AML/KYC documents, into a live fund on Anduin, enabling GPs to apply a unified review process.
  • Complete LP data coverage:
    Extracts data from wirehouses, RIAs, and institutional channels, consolidating 100% of the LP base into a single platform for full transparency and control.
  • Customizable outputs : Delivers export-ready data with custom templates and seamless integration with CRMs, reporting tools, and other systems.
  • Exceptional accuracy : Flexibly handles handwritten forms, PDFs, and more with 90%+ fidelity.

Now available, Data Extraction Service joins Anduin's comprehensive product suite, including the award-winning Fund Subscription, Data Room, and Investor Data Management platform. Together, these solutions equip fund managers to streamline operations, strengthen LP relationships, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

About Anduin
 Anduin is the leading digital platform to manage the entire fund lifecycle and LP relationships, from first contact to fund closing and beyond. Our ecosystem has raised over $106 billion in global capital by helping 48,000+ investors subscribe to 850+ funds.

Learn more at anduintransact .

SOURCE Anduin Transactions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN14112024003732001241ID1108885422


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search