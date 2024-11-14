Anduin Launches AI-Powered Data Extraction Service To Transform Private Market Workflows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private fund managers face a well-known challenge: offline investor data. Handwritten forms, scanned documents or typed PDFs clog workflows, delay onboarding, and increase the risk of costly errors.

Today, Anduin announces the launch of its Data Extraction Service , designed to remove these inefficiencies and accelerate the industry's digital transformation.

Anduin's Data Extraction bridges offline and digital, empowering GPs with fast, precise LP data for seamless operations.

Built on Anduin's proprietary platform, this solution combines advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology with human verification to maximize data precision. It transforms key investor documents, including subscription agreements, tax forms, and contact sheets, into actionable digital records that power LP onboarding and multiple communication workflows.

A Faster Path to Digital Transformation

"Anduin's Data Extraction Service empowers fund managers to meet LPs where they are, delivering fast and precise digital data, regardless of the submission format," said Eliot Hodges, CEO of Anduin. "While institutional LPs are transitioning toward fully digital workflows, behaviors take time to evolve. This service will bridge the gap, giving GPs an immediate, efficient solution while supporting their LP preferences."

Delivering outcomes that matter:



Faster fundraising : Converts offline subscriptions, including AML/KYC documents, into a live fund on Anduin, enabling GPs to apply a unified review process.

Complete LP data coverage:

Extracts data from wirehouses, RIAs, and institutional channels, consolidating 100% of the LP base into a single platform for full transparency and control.

Customizable outputs : Delivers export-ready data with custom templates and seamless integration with CRMs, reporting tools, and other systems. Exceptional accuracy : Flexibly handles handwritten forms, PDFs, and more with 90%+ fidelity.

Now available, Data Extraction Service joins Anduin's comprehensive product suite, including the award-winning Fund Subscription, Data Room, and Investor Data Management platform. Together, these solutions equip fund managers to streamline operations, strengthen LP relationships, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

About Anduin

Anduin is the leading digital platform to manage the entire fund lifecycle and LP relationships, from first contact to fund closing and beyond. Our ecosystem has raised over $106 billion in global capital by helping 48,000+ investors subscribe to 850+ funds.

