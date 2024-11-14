Boeing To Foster Tech Innovation Strengthen Qatar's Aerospace Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Boeing's longstanding partnership with Qatar, which commenced 18 years ago with Qatar Airways' first order of 777 airplanes, continues to witness potent growth in the industry.

An official said that Boeing's strong commitment to Qatar's aerospace sector extends across both commercial and defence markets, from delivering state-of-the-art aircraft to the Qatar Emiri Air Force to supporting Qatar Airways as the launch customer of our newest freighter model.

“In addition to contributing to Qatar's national development goals, we work closely with local organizations like Qatar University and Injaz Qatar to foster technology innovation and youth education in STEM,” Vice President of Boeing's Commercial Sales and Marketing for the Middle East Omar Arekat told The Peninsula.

He continued saying“We are proud to support Qatar Airways' expansion with a fleet of over 135 Boeing airplanes and more than 130 on order, including the environmentally efficient 787 Dreamliners and the advanced 777X. Qatar Airways is the launch customer of our newest freighter, the 777-8F.”

The aviation expert noted“immense growth potential” in the region, with an anticipated demand for more than 3,100 new commercial airplanes in the next 20 years. He said“We are well-positioned to support Qatar Airways as it continues to expand, operating one of the youngest fleets in the world and leveraging Boeing's digital tools for operational efficiency and reduced emissions. We remain committed to delivering with the highest standards of safety, quality, and sustainability that our customers expect.”

However, the aerospace firm encounters a challenging and inspiring era, Arekat reflects. The return to more typical traffic growth signals the industry's resilience.

“Boeing is committed to maintaining high standards of quality and safety in the commercial market. We communicate regularly with our customers, ensuring transparency on any potential adjustments to delivery schedules, as we prioritise producing high-quality airplanes that meet rigorous customer and regulatory standards, he said.

Arekat accentuated the key steps including stabilising the supply chain, reinforcing factory operations, and developing Boeing's quality management systems to address safety concerns effectively.

He remarked“Our regional customers, such as Qatar Airways, have shown strong support as we prioritise safety and quality, even when slower production may impact deliveries."

He also said "We remain dedicated to working closely with them to align with their needs, ensuring that Boeing delivers with the predictability and quality they expect. Although challenges arise with lower deliveries, safety remains our foremost priority.”

The expansion of the commercial aviation industry in the MENA region creates significant opportunities for the job market, the industry leader said.

As air travel grows, especially in emerging markets, the industry is expected to require nearly 2.4 million new skilled personnel worldwide, including pilots, maintenance technicians, and cabin crew.

However, nearly 13 percent of this demand is estimated to be from the MENA region, creating thousands of high-skilled jobs.

Arekat added,“Meeting this demand will not only support the industry's expansion but will also fuel local economies and foster a skilled workforce, benefiting the aviation ecosystem and the broader job market.”