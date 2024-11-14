Nikon Sells Its 1,000Th 3D Printer To Bosch Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Nikon sells its 1,000th 3D printer to Bosch

Nikon SLM Solutions says that the 1000th system it has produced, an NXG XII 600, has now been acquired – by Bosch. (SLM stands for“selective laser melting”, a technique for 3D printing or additive manufacturing.)

German industrial giant Bosch will utilize the milestone NXG XII 600 to“elevate the production” of critical parts for powertrain technology, hydrogen, and electric drive applications at its 3D-Printing and Processing Center in Nuremberg, Germany.

This center specializes in additive manufacturing (AM) for both prototyping and serial production, harnessing the power of Nikon SLM's technology to meet growing production demands.

The 1000th system, with its industry-leading 12-laser configuration, will“significantly enhance” the capacity for large-scale, high-quality AM production, especially for challenging materials like aluminium alloys.

This installation supports the manufacturing of reliable, efficient, and scalable AM solutions for automotive and emerging technologies.

Sam O'Leary, Nikon SLM Solutions' CEO, says:“We're honored to celebrate our 1000th system milestone with Bosch, a longstanding partner who truly understands the transformative power of additive manufacturing.

“The NXG XII 600 is designed for high-output production environments, and we look forward to seeing Bosch leverage this technology to push boundaries in automotive and beyond.”

The NXG XII 600 represents a groundbreaking achievement in additive manufacturing, featuring a 12-laser system capable of dramatically accelerating build rates and maximizing output.

Engineered for industrial-scale production, it includes an exchangeable build cylinder to minimize downtime and a closed-loop powder handling system that prioritizes operator safety and material efficiency.