Karmod Turkish Firm accomplishes new housing project in Georgia

(MENAFN) Turkish prefabricated building company Karmod has completed a new project in Batumi, Georgia, marking another milestone in its expansion into neighboring markets, as announced by the company on Wednesday.



Karmod’s Foreign Trade Director, Ziya Yanik, explained, “Our safe, steel-constructed prefabricated homes are seeing high demand, especially from countries close to Turkey, due to their rapid assembly advantages.”



Yanik further highlighted that Karmod has recently finalized similar housing projects in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Montenegro.



He also pointed out that the company tailors its prefabricated homes to suit the specific climate conditions of the destination country.



In Batumi, the company produced two separate 51-square-meter, two-bedroom homes in a modular design. These units will be transported by road and assembled at the site.



Designed as independent residences, the homes were constructed to cater to the unique needs of homeowners in Georgia.



According to Yanik, Karmod’s emphasis on lightweight, easily transportable designs has facilitated its expansion into regional markets, resulting in a steady increase in individual housing exports.

