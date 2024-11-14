South Korea, US, Japan launch second trilateral multidomain exercise

(MENAFN) South Korea, the United States, and Japan have launched their second trilateral multidomain exercise in international waters off the southern island of Jeju, South Korea, local media reported on Wednesday. The three-day military drill marks the second iteration of such an exercise in the region, following the first one, Freedom Edge, held in June this year. This exercise comes amid growing military tensions in the Korean Peninsula, where South Korea and North Korea are increasingly aligning with Western powers and Russia, respectively.



The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command issued a statement on Tuesday affirming that the Freedom Edge drills continue to underscore the strong defensive posture and unbreakable commitment between Japan, South Korea, and the U.S. to enhance trilateral interoperability and ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly on the Korean Peninsula. The exercise involves ships and aircraft, strengthening the trilateral cooperation in response to regional threats.



The timing of the exercise is significant, coming just one day after North Korea announced that its leader, Kim Jong Un, had signed a major defense pact with Russia. The pact includes a provision for mutual military assistance should either country be attacked, adding to the geopolitical complexities in the region. Additionally, President Vladimir Putin recently ratified a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with North Korea, further cementing ties between the two nations.



Amid these developments, the U.S. and South Korea have raised concerns that North Korean troops are being deployed to Russia, with reports suggesting that North Korean forces, alongside Russian troops, are stationed in the Kursk region to fight against Ukrainian forces. This military collaboration between North Korea and Russia is further fueling tensions in the region, with ongoing implications for the broader security dynamics.

