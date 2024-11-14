Turkish firm Karmod completes installation of new homes in Georgia

(MENAFN) Turkish prefabricated building company Karmod has successfully completed the installation of new homes in Batumi, Georgia, as part of its ongoing expansion into nearby regions. The company highlighted that its steel-constructed, safe prefabricated homes have been in high demand, especially in countries neighboring Turkey, thanks to their quick assembly and efficiency. Karmod’s Foreign Trade Director, Ziya Yanik, emphasized the growing appeal of these homes in the region.



Yanik also pointed out that Karmod has recently completed similar projects in several other countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Montenegro. The company’s success in these markets has been driven by its ability to customize homes to suit local conditions, ensuring that the designs meet the specific needs of each destination.



For the Batumi project, Karmod produced two separate homes, each 51 square meters with two bedrooms, in a modular format. These homes will be transported by road and assembled on-site, reflecting the company's efficient approach to construction. The prefabricated buildings were designed as standalone residences, specifically tailored to cater to the individual needs of homeowners in Georgia.



Karmod's strategic focus on lightweight, easily transportable housing designs has helped the company expand its presence in regional markets. According to Yanik, the demand for individual housing exports continues to grow steadily, allowing the company to further solidify its position in the region.

MENAFN14112024000045015839ID1108884671