Indian businessman Gautam Adani plans to invest USD10 billion in US

(MENAFN) Indian business tycoon and the country's second-richest individual, Gautam Adani, has revealed plans to invest approximately USD10 billion in the United States. This move is intended to celebrate the election of Donald Trump as the US President. Adani, through his Adani Group, aims to deepen the economic partnership between India and the US by focusing on energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, which are expected to generate up to 15,000 jobs in the US.



In a post on his X page on Wednesday, Adani emphasized the importance of leveraging the global expertise of the Adani Group to contribute to these vital sectors in the US. His message also highlighted the group's commitment to fostering a stronger relationship between the two nations. Earlier, in another post on X, Adani congratulated Trump on his victory in the presidential election, expressing admiration for the strength of democracy in the US and the country’s foundational values.



Adani also praised Trump personally, describing him as the embodiment of perseverance, courage, and determination. He further acknowledged Trump’s ability to remain true to his beliefs despite challenges, calling him a symbol of unwavering strength. In his message, Adani offered his congratulations to the President-elect, recognizing Trump as a leader who epitomizes resilience.



On the Bloomberg 500 list of India's wealthiest people, Gautam Adani holds the second spot with an estimated fortune of USD87 billion, just behind Mukesh Ambani, who is valued at USD94.4 billion and ranks 17th globally. While Ambani has seen a decrease in his wealth by about USD2 billion this year, Adani’s fortune has increased by USD2.5 billion over the same period. However, Adani’s wealth previously surged to nearly USD150 billion before the Adani Group stock crisis led to a massive loss of over USD110 billion in value.

