QNB Platinum Sponsor Of QABF 2024 In Marrakech

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group announced its sponsorship as the Platinum Sponsor of the 3rd edition of the Qatar Africa Business Forum (QABF) taking place on 16-17 November in Marrakech, Morocco as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

This sponsorship emphasises QNB's commitment to aligning its strategic objectives with Qatar's efforts to enhance economic development in Africa through growing partnerships in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, leveraging the continent's abundant talent

By sponsoring this event, the bank is also dedicated to support initiatives to celebrates bilateral profound ties with Morocco while promoting QABF's mission to cultivate sustainable and equitable partnerships between Qatar and Africa.

Commenting on this sponsorship, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Communication at QNB, said:“ Our sponsorship for this event, which highlights Africa's crucial role as a hub of human capital, affirms our commitment to supporting Qatar's efforts aimed at harnessing the continent's rich talent and resources, emphasizing our brand's visibility and impact as the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa.

Over 300 policy makers, CEOs, entrepreneurs and innovators from Qatar, Africa, and around the world will gather for a two-day event to discuss the opportunities of Al & Development. High-level meetings will also focus on the pivotal role of the private sector in achieving sustainable development goals.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.