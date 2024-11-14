Delhi Tops In List Of Most Polluted Cities In The World THESE Indian Cities Make The Top 10 Chart. Check Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi, on November 14, topped the list of most polluted cities in the world, as per the LIVE data by aqi. As per the data, the air quality in the national capital stood in the 'hazardous' category with AQI at 451.

After Delhi, two cities in Haryana have taken the second and third spots for the worst air quality: Sirsa and Faridabad. Sirsa's air quality reached the 'severe' level, with an AQI of 396, followed by Faridabad whose AQI was recorded at 386.

As per aqi LIVE data at 2 pm, Hapur city in Uttar Pradesh ranks fourth, with an AQI of 368. China's Suihua city takes the fifth spot, also recording an AQI of 368, both falling in the 'severe' category. Moving on to the next five cities on the list, three of them are from India, one is from China and one is from Pakistan.

At number 6 is Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad whose AQI was recorded at 364 while Rohtak in Haryana recorded AQI at 355.

Pakistan's Lahore was placed on the eighth rank with AQI at 352 while the Indian city of Gurugram in Haryana took the ninth spot with AQI at 351. At number ten, China's Daqing city recorded 'severe' category air with AQI at 346, as per data by aqi at 2 pm.





Amid the alarming rate of pollution in the national capital , Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday asserted that the government will not impose the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) for now. This decision was taken after a meeting was conducted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on GRAP-III. He added that this decision was taken after the prediction of improvement in the weather conditions which may eventually lower the AQI index in the city.

What is GRAP 3?

GRAP 3 is usually implemented when the air pollution reaches the "severe" category. Under this plan, there is a ban on construction and demolition, state governments may discontinue in-person classes up to Class 5 and there is an emphasis on public transportation.

