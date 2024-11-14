Donald Trump's Pick For Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, Opposes Women In Combat Roles: 'Worse Casualties...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Trump's pick for Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, is at the centre of a controversy after he said that“men and women serving together” in the military“makes the situation more complicated.” He indicated that women should avoid combat roles.

During his appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast, Hegseth said that anatomical differences between males and females, such as bone density and muscle strength, often become challenges in combat, which in turn results in“worse casualties.”

“Everything about men and women serving together makes the situation more complicated. And complication in combat means casualties are worse,” said Hegseth.

Pete Hegseth , a former Fox News host, criticised the US military's changing standards, arguing that they are being increasingly adjusted to accommodate women in roles traditionally dominated by men.

“They're not getting tougher. If they were lowering the standard to become a Navy SEAL just to let women in, that's going to change the capabilities and ethos of the Navy SEALs,” he argued.

'Evolving to meet the needs of the day...'

The former broadcaster also implied that, due to political pressure, standards are being subtly loosened to promote greater female participation.

“They're going to change the standards. They're going to push for quotas. We have numerous quotes in the book of no, no, these standards aren't changing. They're just evolving. They're just evolving to meet the needs of today. They're not getting tougher, I tell you that,” he said.

Did Trump make the right choice?

In addition to Pete Hegseth's comments, Donald Trump 's decision to choose him as the next US Defence Secretary has also stirred up controversies in the Pentagon, stated reports.