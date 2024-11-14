Future Electronics And Renesas Host Interactive Workshop On The RA8D1 MCU

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Istanbul, Turkey ( forpressrelease ) November 14, 2024 - Future Electronics, a global leader in components distribution, has partnered with Renesas to offer a hands-on on November 28th in Istanbul, Türkiye. The workshop will provide developers with the necessary tools to advance their skills in microcontroller unit (MCU) design using the RA8D1 microcontroller.



With help from Future Electronics and Renesas representatives, developers will learn how to use Renesas' new RA8D1, a 32-bit graphics-enabled Arm® Cortex® M85 MCU from Renesas. Designed for use in both graphics and Vision AI applications, the RA8D1 features TFT-LCD control, 2D drawing capabilities, and advanced memory options.



The workshop will first help participants launch their first MCU project using the Renesas Flexible Software Package (FSP), scalable across the RA family of Arm MCUs. Attendees will then work alongside Future Electronics and Renesas representatives to launch their first GUI on a touch screen, using the 32-bit graphics-enabled MCU. Finally, participants will be taught how to access and use the Light and Versatile Graphics Library (LVGL). EK-RA8D1 evaluation kits will be provided.



In an effort to provide attendees with scalable skills for graphics and edge AI, Future Electronics will showcase two advanced software tools: Embedded Wizard (a tool for creating platform-independent and high-performance GUIs) and Edge Impulse (the leading development platform for machine learning on edge devices).



For more information about the Seminar and to register, visit the link below:







Future Electronics remains committed to empowering engineers with the expertise to leverage the latest MCU technology, driving forward industry innovation in both graphics and AI.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



