BJP Govt Assures Support To Protesting Public Service Commission Aspirants: UP Dy CM Maurya

Lucknow, Nov 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Keshav Prasad Maurya has assured that the BJP extends full support to protesting State Public Service Commission aspirants.

He also said that the state government is taking the demands of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants seriously and has instructed officials to find a solution.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over 'police action' against protesting UPPSC aspirants and accused it of "playing with their future".

The SP Chief also supported the demands of the aspirants and called it justified.

"They are lathi-charging the youth who came to Prayagraj to ask for jobs. They are protesting for their studies. They are not even worried that the government is playing with their future. The demands of the candidates are justified," he said.

Students preparing for the UPPSC on Wednesday held a candlelight march, marking the third consecutive day of protests outside the UPPSC building in Prayagraj.

The candidates are demanding that the UPPSC exams, specifically the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) exams, be conducted in a single shift, as was previously done. They believe this will make the process fairer and more manageable.

The protests began after UPPSC announced that the RO-ARO exams would be held over two days in multiple shifts.

Earlier on Wednesday, students were seen sloganeering outside Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Gate No-2.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against 12 individuals in connection with vandalisation during a protest demanding UPPSC exams be held in a single shift.

As per the officials, a few miscreants broke barriers and destroyed coaching boards on Tuesday night following which the Police registered an FIR against 12 individuals.

"An FIR has been filed against 12 individuals. Some people have also been taken into police custody," Prayagraj Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Bharti said.

UPPSC officials have visited the protest site to explain the policies and ask for suggestions, encouraging the protestors to propose better alternatives.