What Causes The Itch In Mozzie Bites? And Why Do Some People Get Such A Bad Reaction?

Author: Cameron Webb

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Are you one of these people who loathes spending time outdoors at dusk as the weather warms and mosquitoes start biting?

Female mosquitoes need blood to develop their eggs. Even though they take a tiny amount of our blood, they can leave us with itchy red lumps that can last days. And sometimes something worse.

So why does our body react and itch after being bitten by a mosquito? And why are some people more affected than others?

What happens when a mosquito bites?

Mosquitoes are attracted to warm blooded animals, including us. They're attracted to the carbon dioxide we exhale, our body temperatures and, most importantly, the smell of our skin .

The chemical cocktail of odours from bacteria and sweat on our skin sends out a signal to hungry mosquitoes.

Some people's skin smells more appealing to mosquitoes, and they're more likely to be bitten than others.

Once the mosquito has made its way to your skin, things get a little gross.

The mosquito pierces your skin with their“proboscis”, their feeding mouth part. But the proboscis isn't a single, straight, needle-like tube. There are multiple tubes, some designed for sucking and some for spitting.

Once their mouth parts have been inserted into your skin, the mosquito will inject some saliva. This contains a mix of chemicals that gets the blood flowing better.

There has even been a suggestion that future medicines could be inspired by the anti-blood clotting properties of mosquito saliva.

A common pest mosquito around the world, Culex quinquefasciatus. Cameron Webb (NSW Health Pathology), CC BY

It's not the stabbing of our skin by the mosquito's mouth parts that hurts, it's the mozzie spit our bodies don't like.

Are some people allergic to mosquito spit?

Once a mosquito has injected their saliva into our skin, a variety of reactions can follow. For the lucky few, nothing much happens at all.

For most people, and irrespective of the type of mosquito biting, there is some kind of reaction . Typically there is redness and swelling of the skin that appears within a few hours, but often more quickly, after just a few minutes.

Occasionally, the reaction can cause pain or discomfort. Then comes the itchiness .

Some people do suffer severe reactions to mosquito bites. It's a condition often referred to as“skeeter syndrome” and is an allergic reaction caused by the protein in the mosquito's saliva. This can cause large areas of swelling, blistering and fever.

The chemistry of mosquito spit hasn't really been well studied. But it has been shown that, for those who do suffer allergic reactions to their bites, the reactions may differ depending on the type of mosquito biting.

We all probably get more tolerant of mosquito bites as we get older. Young children are certainly more likely to suffer more following mosquito bites. But as we get older, the reactions are less severe and may pass quickly without too much notice.

How best to treat the bites?

Research into treating bites has yet to provide a single easy solution.

There are many myths and home remedies about what works. But there is little scientific evidence supporting their use.

Mosquito bites can cause skin reactions and create an itchy annoyance. Cameron Webb (NSW Health Pathology)

The best way to treat mosquito bites is by applying a cold pack to reduce swelling and to keep the skin clean to avoid any secondary infections. Antiseptic creams and lotions may also help.

There is some evidence that heat may alleviate some of the discomfort.

It's particularly tough to keep young children from scratching at the bite and breaking the skin. This can form a nasty scab that may end up being worse than the bite itself.

Applying an anti-itch cream may help. If the reactions are severe, antihistamine medications may be required.

To save the scratching, stop the bites

Of course, it's better not to be bitten by mosquitoes in the first place. Topical insect repellents are a safe, effective and affordable way to reduce mosquito bites.

Covering up with loose fitted long sleeved shirts, long pants and covered shoes also provides a physical barrier.

Mosquito coils and other devices can also assist, but should not be entirely relied on to stop bites.

There's another important reason to avoid mosquito bites: millions of people around the world suffer from mosquito-borne diseases. More than half a million people die from malaria each year.

In Australia, Ross River virus infects more than 5,000 people every year. And in recent years, there have been cases of serious illnesses caused by Japanese encephalitis and Murray Valley encephalitis viruses.