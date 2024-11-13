KSA Takes Steady Steps Towards Bight Urban Future At Global Cityscape Exhibition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shammari

RIYADH, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's participation in the Cityscape Global focuses on its ambitious projects aimed at building a bright future for the next generations.

The Kingdom's Vision 2030 places humans at the core of development, aiming to create sustainable, smart cities that meet the needs of the present while ensuring a better quality of life for future generations.

At the exhibition, the of Municipal and Rural Affairs and highlight several of its major programs and projects. Among them is the Sakani program, which aims to increase the homeownership rate of citizens to 70 percent by 2030, along with smart city projects such as NEOM and The Line, which rely on renewable energy technologies and artificial intelligence to achieve sustainability.

The exhibition also highlights major infrastructure projects, such as the Riyadh Metro, and digital transformation initiatives designed to enhance municipal services, in addition to large-scale tourism projects, such as the Red Sea Project, focus on sustainable tourism and preserving marine environments to benefit future generations.

During the exhibition, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hogail, announced the launch of new projects worth over 65 billion riyals (one USD=3.7 Saudi riyals).

He emphasized that the Kingdom has witnessed urban growth that has outpaced many countries worldwide in terms of urban, economic, cultural, and social development.

Al-Hogail further affirmed that current projects not only meet the needs of the present but also lay the foundation for a bright future for generations to come by balancing urban development, environmental protection, and fostering partnerships with the private sector and international investors to implement excellent projects. (end)

