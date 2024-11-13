J&K Registers Over 12,000 Cancer Cases Annually

Over the past five years, more than 60,000 cancer cases have been recorded in the region, according to official data. This translates to an average of over 12,000 cases each year, painting a grim picture of the crisis.

The most prevalent cancers in the Kashmir Valley include skin cancer, often linked to the traditional“Kangri” heating device, as well as lung, breast, rectal, stomach, prostate, liver, cervical, esophageal, bladder, and blood cancers.

A leading oncologist at SKIMS Soura highlighted the increasing prevalence of lung cancer among men in the region, attributing the rise to factors such as aging population, unhealthy lifestyles, widespread tobacco use, poor diet, and limited access to advanced diagnostic facilities.

While cancer affects people of all ages, a concerning trend has emerged in recent years: a significant number of children are also being diagnosed with cancer. Leukemia, a type of blood cancer, is the most common form among pediatric cancer patients in the region.

Early detection is crucial in treating childhood cancer, as it offers a high survival rate of around 80%. However, a lack of awareness and widespread misconceptions about childhood cancer often lead to delayed diagnosis, hindering effective treatment.

Kashmir Observer in March, this year, tried to uncover what exactly is causing a spike in cancers? Is there something we're eating, something we're ingesting, some combination of factors that are modern and harmful- which is resulting in these increased cancers?

Dr. Abdul Hamid Samoon, Associate Professor, Department of Minimal Access and General Surgery, GMC Srinagar told Kashmir Observer that the trend of malignancies is rising worldwide, and a similar pattern is witnessed in Kashmir. Cancer happens when the body's cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body where these cells can form tumours or invade nearby tissues and organs, leading to serious health issues and these cancerous cells can divide rapidly and disrupt the body's normal function, making it difficult for the immune system to combat them effectively.

Presently, there's an increase in upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancers or stomach cancers, largely attributed to our dietary habits. While there's no definitive genetic or proven cause behind this trend, our dietary patterns play a significant role in driving the increase in malignancies, Dr. Samoon explained.

He pointed out that alongside upper GI cases, colorectal cancers are also on the rise in the valley, especially among the younger population.“It's concerning because cancers tend to be more aggressive in younger patients, affecting their prognosis adversely compared to older individuals. Likewise, in females, there's a significant rise in breast cancers, often associated with genetic factors and familial history,” Dr. Samoon had told Kashmir Observer.

Professor of Surgery, Government, Medical College Srinagar, Dr Iqbal Saleem said the rise in cancer cases can be attributed to changes in our food habits and lifestyle.

“Furthermore, the overuse of fertilizers and pesticides is also a major contributing factor for cancers. The indiscriminate use of these chemicals, driven by the desire for quick profits, results in them entering the food chain and ultimately reaching humans. This has led to alterations in genetic makeup, which in turn contribute to cancer-related issues,” Dr. Saleem said.

Data shows that with the introduction of high-density apple crops of huge economic value, pesticide use also increased threefold in the last 12 years, especially in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir.“Consequently, orchardists in these regions are regularly exposed to pesticides. The majority of cancer cases in these areas are attributed to this pesticide exposure. It is plausible to speculate that there is a correlation between the use of pesticides and the incidence of cancer in these communities,” the health expert said.

A senior oncologist at SKIMS said that there are numerous risk factors for cancer including hormonal, hereditary, metabolic, autoimmune etc.“External causes of cancer include smoking, alcohol consumption, dietary imbalance (malnourished or obese), radiation or infections like Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), H Pylori etc,” he said.

Over 1,600 Patients Registered In GMC Anantnag

The Department of Radiation Oncology at GMC-associated hospital in Janglat Mandi, Anantnag, has registered over 1,600 cancer patients in the last few years, marking a worrying surge in cancer cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

The rise in cancer cases was highlighted during a recent cancer awareness event held at GMC Anantnag, where medical professionals discussed the growing concern and the importance of early detection and treatment.

Dr Shahid, Head of the Department of Oncology at GMC Anantnag, revealed that approximately 1,600 cancer patients have been registered at the hospital, with more than 400 patients diagnosed this year alone.“The hospital has been conducting thousands of chemotherapy sessions annually and efforts are ongoing to introduce radiotherapy facilities to enhance cancer treatment capabilities,” he said.

Dr Shahid provided insights into the emerging trends in oncology, saying that huge advancements in cancer treatment have been made over the past few years. These advances, he said, have contributed to increased survival rates among cancer patients. He added that stomach cancer is more common among men, while breast cancer is prevalent among women in the region.

Dr Rukhsana Najeeb, Principal of GMC Anantnag, shared her observations on the regional patterns of cancer, saying that carcinoma cancers are notably common in south Kashmir.“The high incidence of cancer is due to dietary habits, including the consumption of rice, salt and dried foods,” she said. Dr Najeeb called for early cancer detection, saying that with advancements in diagnostic techniques, cancer can now be identified at an earlier, more treatable stage, significantly improving the chances of survival.

“Early detection is crucial. When cancer is diagnosed in its initial stages, the likelihood of successful treatment and survival is much higher,” Dr Rukhsana said, adding that while advanced treatments are available for many types of cancer, some forms still lack effective treatment options.

Several other oncologists at the event called for awareness in combating cancer, saying that about 70 percent of cancers are now treatable, even in advanced stages. They called for continued efforts in early diagnosis, prevention, and improving treatment options. The experts also highlighted the role of lifestyle factors-such as diet, physical activity, and overall health-in cancer prevention. (With inputs from KINS, KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now