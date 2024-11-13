Ahmedabad Coldplay Concert: Are Hotels Costing Over ₹50,000 Per Night? Here's What Netizens Saying

(MENAFN- Live Mint) If you are staying outside Ahmedabad and are planning to hotel rooms in the city to attend a Coldplay concert on January 25, 2025, you may have to shell out a massive amount.

Soon after an iconic British pop-rock announced a fourth show in the country, X users started sharing screenshots of the Ahmedabad hotel prices.

Some users claimed that hotels cost ₹18,000, while some shared screenshots of hotels displaying ₹50,000 to 60,000 plus taxes.

Coldplay said that the band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Saturday, 16 November.

The ticket sale process will include a virtual queue with a randomized system, similar to the one used for their Mumbai concerts.

“Thought I'll book a hotel room and keep just in case I manage to get the tickets for Coldplay in Ahmedabad. The prices just sky rocketed,” said a user named Ujval Chopra.

Another user named Spandana claimed that“no hotel in Ahmedabad for 24-25 Jan costs less than 50k.”

However, she also shared a tip for people going to Coldplay.“Stay in Vadodara and commute to Ahmedabad,” she added.

A verified Twitter user said that if you think you can get hotels in Ahd for good rates for the Coldplay concert on 25/26th Jan - FORGET IT!

Asking if it is worth to spend huge amount on flights, concert tickets and hotel, he added that one might as well plan an International trip & attend it there!

In a press release issued on Wednesday, BookMyShow said to ensure a level playing field for all fans, the ticket booking process will feature a virtual queue with a waiting room, where fans will be allocated queue positions through an Automated Queue Randomisation System, when the sale goes live.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent exploitation of fans who buy tickets from online platforms amid claims of black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices, the cyber wing of the Maharashtra police earlier this month issued a notice to BookMyShow, asking it to implement strict measures including sale of name-based tickets for the concert.