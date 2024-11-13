Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort Partners With Quick Custom Intelligence For Next-Level Gaming Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEADWOOD, S.D., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership, bringing cutting-edge data to enhance the guest experience and streamline casino operations at South Dakota's premier gaming destination. As Tin Lizzie embraces this innovative platform, guests can look forward to more personalized experiences and improved service, making their visit even more memorable.

By partnering with QCI's advanced analytics platform, Tin Lizzie will enhance its understanding of guest preferences and elevate the overall guest experience at the resort. This collaboration sets a new benchmark in gaming hospitality, highlighting Tin Lizzie's commitment to innovation and providing exceptional service and personalized experiences for all our guests. Whether it's remembering a guest's favorite game, offering tailored dining recommendations, or providing exclusive event invitations, Tin Lizzie is dedicated to making every visit unique and memorable.

“Partnering with QCI allows us to harness the latest technology to serve our guests better,” said Brent Pritchett, General Manager of Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort.“The QCI platform is a powerful tool for our team, particularly in host and slot operations, helping us create seamless, engaging experiences for our visitors. This partnership strengthens our commitment to innovation and sets us apart in Deadwood's gaming scene.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, echoed this enthusiasm:“We're proud to work with Tin Lizzie, a team that shares our vision for innovation and guest-centered service. This collaboration will set new standards in gaming hospitality for South Dakota and beyond, redefining what's possible in the industry.”

With Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and QCI at the forefront of this transformation, guests can expect a truly unique gaming experience with every visit.

About Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort

Located on historic Main Street in Deadwood, South Dakota, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort delivers an all-encompassing entertainment and hospitality experience. The resort features a diverse casino with popular table games, a BetMGM Sportsbook, and an array of modern slot machines. Guests can also enjoy a variety of dining options, from the elevated dishes at Snitches to casual bites at Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub, Starbucks, and the Market on Main.

Tin Lizzie's accommodations include top-rated stays at the Hampton by Hilton and Four Points by Sheraton, where guests can expect luxurious amenities, convenient Main Street access, and exceptional service. As a premier destination in Deadwood, Tin Lizzie also hosts exciting events and exclusive promotions for Clubhouse members, providing even more ways to win and enjoy a memorable stay.

For those looking for a dynamic gaming and dining experience in the heart of Deadwood, Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort offers the perfect blend of excitement, comfort, and top-notch service.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, Denver and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

