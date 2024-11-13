Poulin Willey Anastopoulo Notifies Investors Of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Pending Class Action Lawsuit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) If you purchased Chipotle securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo , a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (“Chipotle” or the“Company”) (NYSE:CMG) between February 8, 2024 and October 8, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class” and the“Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 10, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: Chipotle owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, which feature a relevant menu of burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The complaint, Case No. 8:24-cv-02459, alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chipotle's portion sizes were inconsistent and left many customers dissatisfied with the Company's offerings; (2) in order to address the issue and retain customer loyalty, Chipotle would have to ensure more generous portion sizes, which would increase cost of sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

When the truth was fully revealed after the close of the market on July 29, 2024 and during market hours on July 30, 2024, the Company's stock fell $4.76 0r &.86% to close at $55.73 on October 30, 2024. As a result, the plaintiff and the Class suffered damages.

