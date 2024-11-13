Military May Receive Transfer Decisions Within 72 Hours With Army+ App Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitization Kateryna Chernohorenko emphasized that the use of the Army+ app for military personnel will speed up the process of transferring from one unit to another.

She made this statement during a TV broadcast, as reported by Ukrinform.

"This feature will be available in our single app Army+ for military personnel starting on November 15. Yesterday, the adopted a that regulates the process of submitting an electronic report, reviewing it by the personnel center of the of Ukraine, and providing a guaranteed response within 72 hours," Chernohorenko informed.

According to her, it is important that this digitalizes the military transfer process. "Now, a report can be submitted in just a few minutes directly through the mobile app, and step-by-step prompts in the Army+ app will help ensure that military personnel don't forget to include important data required for the approval of the transfer."

"This decision will allow our military to make transfers between units quite quickly. It will enable transfers in several scenarios: from a combat unit to another combat unit, for example, or from a combat unit to a rear unit, if there is a decision from the military medical commission (MMC), and if the individual does not hold a position in their brigade that corresponds to this MMC conclusion. This is the main point to note," the Deputy Minister of Defense remarked.

She also clarified that when submitting a transfer report through the Army+ app, there is no need to send the report to the commander.

"The report is sent directly to the personnel center. If, in some scenarios, the commander's decision is needed, the personnel center will obtain it on its own without additional burden on the service member," Chernohorenko added.

As reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution that introduces a real and transparent mechanism for transfers between military units for servicemen.