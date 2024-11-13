Rebuild Ukraine Construction & Energy International Exhibition Opens In Warsaw

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 13, 2024, the two-day international and conference, Rebuild Ukraine & Energy, opened in Warsaw to consolidate efforts in support of Ukraine's economic recovery.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The exhibition brings together more than 5,500 participants from 30 countries and about 500 international exhibitors. Among them, there are GE Vernova, Samsung, Arcelor Mittal, Panasonic, Maersk and Siemens,” the report states.

At the exhibition, Ukraine is represented by 63 companies, including DTEK, Metinvest, Caparol and Kness.

The national pavilions were organized by 18 countries, namely Austria, Canada, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and the United States.

The main goal of the event is to consolidate efforts in support of Ukraine's economic recovery, investment raising, and project development in such areas as infrastructure, industry, energy, and housing sector.

The agenda of the event includes seven conferences and six specialized workshops. Special attention is paid to Ukraine's National Pavilion, which is represented by 18 Ukrainian communities. Overall, about 100 Ukrainian communities will take part in the conference.

A reminder that Rebuild Ukraine Construction & Energy offers unique opportunities for international investors, giving them access to reconstruction and development projects in Ukraine.

Photo: developpp