Discovery Cube Los Angeles Celebrates 10 Years Of Inspiring And Educating The Next Generation Of Young Scientists

- Tim Gaspar, Capital Campaign Chair, Discovery CubeSYLMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Discovery Cube Los Angeles, a beacon of the community in Sylmar, California, is celebrating 10 years of providing hands-on STEM education focusing on engaging young minds through innovative science-based programs and exhibits that ignite a love for STEM and empower the next generation of problem solvers. Launched in 2014, Discovery Cube has welcomed hundreds of thousands of children and invited them to explore the expansive museum and a host of permanent and temporary exhibits with the main purpose of helping children understand complex scientific concepts through real-world applications in a fun and interactive way.Young scientists from across SoCal have visited Discovery Cube over the last 10 years to be met with several hands-on exhibits that review various scientific disciplines, inviting guests to explore and experiment. To continue building on the current guest experience, Discovery Cube Los Angeles will be expanding its footprint by adding an additional 40,000-square-feet of exhibit space to bring the guest experience to the next level. The expansion will include five new permanent exhibits, including a fire ranger watchtower, several dinosaur trails, plus an outdoor amphitheater, butterfly gardens, programming space, and more.“Over the past decade, Discovery Cube Los Angeles has served as the nation's leading science center for interactive and experiential STEM learning, turning discovery into real world change,” said Pedram Salimpour, MD, Board Chair at Discovery Cube Los Angeles.“The monumental expansion we are undergoing will ensure that even more young scientists are able to visit daily to explore complex scientific concepts through STEM-based exhibits and educational programs.”The STEM Courtyard Expansion Project features all-new designs created exclusively for Discovery Cube Los Angeles and includes the following elements:.Fire Ranger Watchtower.Dinosaur Trails.L.A. River Water Table.Eco Adventure Carousel.Butterfly Gardens.Outdoor Amphitheater.Cube Structure“Discovery Cube Los Angeles 10-year anniversary is the perfect time to usher in a monumental expansion that will introduce even more fun-filled STEM exhibits in our indoor museum and outdoor courtyard,” said Tim Gaspar, Capital Campaign Chair, Discovery Cube.“Our esteemed team of supporters, including the Sylmar community, Board of Directors and sponsors are helping us grow attendance from 250,000 to 450,000 annually, double exhibition space to 100,000 square feet, and increase annual field trip capacity from 25,000 to 50,000.”Throughout 2024-2025, in celebration of Discovery Cube Los Angeles' 10-year anniversary, the museum will host several new exhibits including: DC Superheroes (October 5 - January 20), Barbie (February 1 - May 11), Touch-a-Truck (April 2025) and Rescue (May 4 - September 1).Discovery Cube Los Angeles commitment to the San Fernando & Santa Clarita Valleys is evident through the vast array of education programs provided to those communities. The museum offers various programs catering to different age groups and learning styles. Ranging from Saturday STEM Clubs to week-long summer camps, these programs provide immersive, multi-day experiences where children can dive deep into specific scientific topics.To learn more about Discovery Cube Los Angeles, please visit: los-angeles/visit .

