Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case: Celebrities Paying Off Victims To Keep Their Name Out Of Controversy, Says Singer Ray J

(MENAFN- Live Mint) American and songwriter Ray J, who appeared in TMZ's new TUBI documentary, claimed that several celebrities told him that they're going to some of the alleged [of Sean 'Diddy' Combs] and paying them to keep quiet.

He's said he was contacted by multiple high-profile people who are so scared about their affiliation with Diddy that they don't want to come out.

"I'll give you money; please don't talk," Ray J said as he described the situation between some high-profile people and the alleged victims.

In the documentary "The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs", Ray J reportedly said that some high-profile people are trying to cut alleged victims off at the pass, even before they make money demands.

"...I am hearing about artist paying the victim to keep their name out of it...," he was heard saying in the video published by TMZ. "They call me. They feel like they can trust me," he said.

When the interviewer asked him why those people called him, Ray J said,“Because they want to tell me about certain things that happened with them and Diddy.”

The documentary introduced Ray J as a "friend of Diddy" . He seemed nervous as he described why celebs had contacted him. At a point, he shut down, believing he's already "said too much" when asked about the specifics about what those "high-profile people" did with 'Diddy'.

"And now, they are going to be mad [high-profile people]...," he said.