An Impactful HR Strategy Focuses On The Future, Not The Here And Now, Says Global HR Firm Mclean & Company

In a newly updated resource, global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company outlines a four-step process to guide HR teams' forward-thinking planning by implementing new ideas and driving impactful organizational changes for the future of work.

In the future of work, HR's role in shaping a positive organizational culture is increasingly recognized as a key factor in driving organizational success. To enable HR's strategic contributions, global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company emphasizes the importance of developing a robust HR strategy that is aligned to organizational objectives and adapts to evolving business needs. HR key capabilities are essential for maintaining operational efficiency and driving strategic priorities. The firm's newly updated research-backed blueprint, Create an HR Strategy , was designed to support HR leaders in developing an impactful HR strategy that will guide their organizations into the future.

In the research, McLean & Company explains that an HR strategy links HR management directly to the strategic plan of the organization, creating a competitive advantage that drives organizational success. In fact, as revealed in McLean & Company's HR Trends Report 2024 , organizations are 1.8 times more likely to be highly effective at quickly changing at scale to capitalize on new opportunities and 2.7 times more likely to be highly effective at generating and implementing new ideas when HR is a strategic partner compared to when HR is not involved in organizational strategy.

"In today's future-focused landscape, HR must contribute as a thought leader about where and how HR can add value and then deliver on those areas as a strategic partner,"

says Kelly Berte , practice lead, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "An impactful HR strategy is fundamentally aligned with broader organizational objectives, enabling HR to prioritize initiatives that drive outcomes and guide the organization into navigating the future."

To guide HR leaders through the process of creating an aligned and future-focused HR strategy, McLean & Company has created a straightforward four-step process they can follow. The firm's process is outlined below:



Step 1: Assess the current state.

In the first step, HR leaders need to identify the key players of HR strategy development, ensure understanding of the organization's strategy, and conduct an internal assessment of HR alongside an external scan. This is supported by analysis of existing workforce data as well as an assessment of HR's alignment with the organization to uncover HR's current state.

McLean & Company offers several tools to help assess the current state of HR, including the

HR Organizational Alignment Diagnostic

and the HR Management & Governance Diagnostic .



Step 2: Establish strategic pillars and HR outcomes.

Step two involves HR defining areas of focus that will support the achievement of organizational strategy, identifying strategic pillars, determining outcomes that will support the pillars, and validating the pillars and HR outcomes with key players.



Step 3: Identify HR initiatives.

The third step provides insights into assessing current HR initiatives to determine alignment with the strategic pillars identified in step two, evaluating gaps to identify new HR initiatives, and assessing HR's capability to achieve them.

Step 4: Create an action plan.

In the fourth and final step, HR leaders will need to assess the effort and impact of each initiative to inform priorities, define metrics for each HR outcome, and plan to measure progress. Next, they should communicate HR's priorities and initiatives, identify the budget, skills, and resources required to complete the chosen initiatives, create an action plan for the HR strategy, and plan to revisit the strategy quarterly.

McLean & Company advises HR leaders that an effective HR strategy is not a one-time program and must evolve alongside the organization. The firm therefore encourages HR leaders to not limit the articulation of what HR must become based on what is true about its capacity or resources in the present day, further emphasizing that the strategy is not about the "here and now" but rather about where the organization is headed.

