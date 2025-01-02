Toyota prepares to debut two futuristic versions of Toyota RAV4

(MENAFN) Japanese automaker Tokyo Toyota Motor Corp. is preparing to debut two futuristic versions of its Toyota RAV4 at the Tokyo Motor Show, set to take place from January 10 to 12. The two models are designed to cater to different driving preferences, with one tailored for urban driving and the other for off-road adventures. These new designs reflect Toyota's continued commitment to innovation and its ability to incorporate imaginative elements into its vehicles.



According to the automotive website "Car and Drive," which specializes in industry news, the first model is named the RAV4 Dark Side Performance. Toyota revealed that this version draws inspiration from science fiction movies, video games, and anime, creating a striking and futuristic aesthetic. The front design features a grille reminiscent of electric cars, complete with a unique QR code, geometric patterns, and a subtle Toyota logo in the lower corner. Enhancing its sci-fi vibe, the model replaces traditional white LED lighting with a distinctive blue glow for the daytime running lights, grille, and lower front fascia.



The sporty nature of the RAV4 Dark Side Performance is further emphasized through its aggressive design features. Wide, square-shaped spoilers at both the front and rear add a dynamic flair, while the large wheels, painted to match the exterior color, enhance its bold appearance. A lowered stance complements the vehicle’s sporty character, giving it a sleek and athletic profile tailored for city driving enthusiasts who crave style and performance.



The second model is designed specifically for off-road enthusiasts, offering rugged features that cater to outdoor adventures. Toyota refers to this variant as the Outdoor Lifestyle Package, which includes Toy Pack County all-terrain tires mounted on black-painted wheels. While the design emphasizes functionality and durability, Toyota has tempered expectations by positioning this model as a more practical and versatile option for off-road activities, appealing to drivers who seek both adventure and reliability.

