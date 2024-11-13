Keybank Continues To Expand Its Community Development Lending And Investment Team

(MENAFN- 3BL) CLEVELAND, November 13, 2024 /3BL/ - KeyBank Community Development Lending and (CDLI) expands its team with appointments of fund and equity relationship managers in the West and Midwest regions. The new additions include:

Eileen Tran joined as a low-income tax credit (LIHTC) equity originator focused on expanding equity originations in the West region. She is based in Denver, Colorado, and reports to Stacie Nekus, Head of KeyBank Community Development and Lending and Investment (CDLI) Equity Growth Initiative. Tran brings nearly 14 years of experience focused on the affordable housing industry to KeyBank. Previously, Tran was an executive director and senior lead in affordable housing at Wells Fargo, where she oversaw the modeling, underwriting, negotiating and closing of low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) transactions. Tran earned her MBA at Indiana University and a B.B.A degree from the University of Louisville.

Joseph Jones joined as a Tax Credit Syndications fund manager responsible for structuring, managing, modeling, reporting, and providing management accounting for all types of a limited partnership's tax credit investments and related entities. He is based in Richmond, Virginia. Jones reports to Christina Knuckles, Head of Equity Fund Management and Equity Acquisitions KeyBank CDLI. Joseph brings more than 14 years of affordable housing real estate experience to KeyBank. Previously, he was a senior director at Enterprise Community Partners where he was responsible for all aspects of structuring, marketing, offering and closing national multi-investor LIHTC funds. Joseph earned his MBA from Radford University and a B.S. from Virginia Tech.

“I am thrilled to welcome Eileen and Joseph to the team, where their expertise will continue to help us build our CDLI platform,” said Nekus.“KeyBank is committed to expanding affordable housing across the country and creating positive change in underserved communities.”

