ADAPTOVATE Achieves B Corp Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Sustainable And Ethical Business Practices

Adaptovate, a global management consultancy specializing in business transformation, is pleased to announce its certification as a B Corporation (B Corp).

- Doug Ross, FounderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adaptovate , a global management consultancy known for its innovative approach to business transformation, is pleased to announce its certification as a B Corporation (B Corp). This recognition signifies Adaptovate's dedication to balancing purpose and profit, ensuring that environmental and social considerations are at the heart of its business operations.The journey to B Corp certification is a challenging one, requiring companies to meet rigorous standards across five impact areas: governance, workers, customers, community, and the environment. For Adaptovate, the certification marks an important point in its mission to operate with integrity and responsibility.“Our B Corp certification is a significant milestone, demonstrating our commitment to not only driving financial success but also to making a positive impact on society and the environment. It is a commitment to leveraging our expertise to drive sustainable, responsible growth,” said Melanie Burrows, CFO.Adaptovate's certification followed a 10-month journey of introspection and assessments. As a global consultancy with a presence across ten countries, the certification process required a significant investment of time and effort from team members at all levels. This rigorous process also involved confronting the unique challenges faced by the consulting industry, such as managing a carbon footprint influenced by essential air travel. Despite these challenges, Adaptovate remains committed to finding innovative solutions to reduce its environmental impact over time.In a business landscape where concerns about greenwashing are on the rise, Adaptovate aims to set an example of genuine, measurable impact.“Becoming a Certified B Corp is a reflection of our core values and the standards we hold ourselves to,” said Doug Ross, Founder.“It solidifies our commitment to doing business in a way that benefits everyone, from our employees and customers to the communities we work with.”For Adaptovate, achieving B Corp certification is the starting point in its sustainability journey. The company is dedicated to continuously improving its practices and to meeting and exceeding the standards set by B Corp.“We congratulate and warmly welcome Adaptovate to the global B Corp movement. As an organization that has a ripple effect on many other businesses, Adaptovate's B Corp Certification demonstrates a willingness to be accountable and to use its business as a force for good. It's the type of leadership we need to see from all businesses,” says Andrew Davies, CEO of B Lab Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand.Adaptovate is committed to supporting other organizations on their journey to B Corp certification. By sharing insights and best practices, the company hopes to build a community of purpose-driven businesses that prioritize sustainability and social impact alongside financial performance.For further information reach out to us via our phone numbers on the front page of or reach out to Nathan Nelson, Managing Director and Partner, USA - ....About Adaptovate:ADAPTOVATE partners with organizations worldwide to navigate changing market conditions and meet sophisticated customer demands through transformation at scale.About B Lab:B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, the global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and certifies companies - known as B Corps - who are leading the way. To date, the B Corp community includes over 850,000 workers in over 9,000 B Corps across 105 countries and 162 industries, and more than 300,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. To learn more and join the movement, visit .

