OVERWHELMED BY A HECTIC HOLIDAY SEASON? TRY A REAL CHRISTMAS TREE!

83% of survey respondents say the scent of a real Christmas tree relaxes them.

Plus -- scent is the No. 1 reason first-time buyers say they're planning to go "real."

HOWELL, Mich., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a quarter (23%) of those asked in a recent survey 1

are planning to buy a real Christmas tree for the first time this year. They can look forward to a little extra calm and a healthy dose of joy when they do, according to the Real Christmas Tree Board.

"That's not just our opinion," said Marsha Gray, Executive Director of the board. "Eighty-two percent of survey respondents overall say they agree with the statement, 'People buy Real Christmas trees because they bring joy to everyone who sees and smells them.'"

The Real Christmas Tree Board's annual consumer survey revealed 23% of respondents are planning to buy a real Christmas tree for the first time this year.

Respondents also agree ...



the scent of a real Christmas tree makes their home feel festive (85%).

a real Christmas tree enhances their holiday experience (83%). the scent of a real Christmas tree relaxes them (83%).

In fact, "real trees provide a unique scent that I enjoy," ranks highest on the list of reasons newbies plan to join Team Real this year. The second most-cited reason is "I want to create a more authentic holiday experience for myself or my family." The third? "I have previously used artificial trees but wanted to try something different."

The joy is worth the switch.

That doesn't surprise Gray or the growers she represents. "Our growers see customer reactions and hear about their experiences first-hand," she said. "This industry knows how rewarding it can be to switch from artificial to the real thing."

Case in point: Last year the board's survey showed that 84% of people who switched to a real tree for Christmas 2022 said they wish they'd done it sooner.

2

The year's survey shows that over 90% of those who switched to a real tree for Christmas 2023 say they enjoyed having one. The current survey also shows that 97% of those who went real last year agree that they want their kids to continue to experience the joy of one.

As always, there's a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one.

The Real Christmas Tree Board surveys consumers both before and after the holidays to understand their plans as well as their actual experiences. Last year's post-season survey showed that 90% of survey respondents found the tree they wanted at the first place they went. 3

This year should be no different, says Gray. But she has tips for buyers – especially those first-timers:

"For the greatest selection and availability, plan ahead and shop early – especially the first two weeks of the season, starting the day after Thanksgiving," she said. "As Christmas gets closer, some retailers may close early or have a reduced selection while others may have just what you're looking for."

Visit RealChristmasTrees for a special retail locator, a guide to the different kinds of real Christmas trees, care tips, and more.