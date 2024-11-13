Silknlove Co. Announces Plans To Launch Innovative Silk Pillowcases Everyone Will Love!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silknlove Co. , the silk industry's best-selling silk and hair accessories company, is excited to announce its upcoming silk pillowcase launch. The company's new pillowcase is designed to provide beauty benefits to hair, skin, and overall health. A leader in the silk industry, their innovative new pillowcases will be a much-welcomed luxury for new and existing consumers everywhere.

Silk Has the Anti-Aging and Crease Reducing Properties

Silknlove Co. , offers anti-aging and crease-reducing properties that will help to soothe facial skin and promote skin health. No more waking up to creases, dry skin, and puffiness. A recent study showed that 95% of women ages 35-65 who switched from cotton or synthetic (non-silk) satin pillowcases to silk, showed statistically significant improvement in the reduction of sleep lines, sleep creases, and sleep wrinkles. Once more, satin is dermatologist-recommended according to a survey conducted in April 2023. Your face will be nourished all night long, which will help prevent premature wrinkles due to silk's anti-aging properties. Also, the hypoallergenic natural silk texture will not harbor germs, reducing the risk of breakouts for acne-prone skin.

Breathable and Temperature Regulating

Healthy skin requires an appropriate amount of nutrient-rich oxygen throughout the day and night. Silknlove Co.'s new pillowcases offer superior breathability from dusk to dawn. Sweating at night can lead to clogged pores and an uncomfortable night's sleep. Silknlove's new non-satin, pure silk pillowcase has self-regulating power built-in. Its breathable fabric helps to keep you cool or warm, depending on your body's needs. A better night's rest improves your wellness and leads to overall health.

Toxin-Free and All-Natural Silk

Satin pillows and pillowcases often have built-in toxic materials like plastics and polyesters. Silknlove Co. 's pure silk products are free from toxins and all-natural, which means you never rest your skin against harmful chemicals and toxins that can make their way into pores and be absorbed into the skin.

Frizz-Free Hair Forever

One of the biggest benefits Silknlove Co.'s pillowcases offer is a frizz-free good hair day, every day. Silk helps minimize damage to your hair and retain moisture in the hair shaft. That means consumers can sleep soundly knowing that they will wake in bed without a bedhead, which will save time in styling and the need for heavy products to de-frizz.

Luxurious Benefits, Luxurious Look

Silknlove Co.'s new pillowcases offer benefits over other pillowcase materials and look luxurious too. The company plans to launch three color options: black, ivory white, and champagne. Choose the right one to match your current design or make a color splash focal point. Beautiful spaces deserve beautiful cases, give yourself the silk pillowcase gift you deserve!

Sizes and Colors

The new pillowcases will come in two sizes; Standard and Queen.

The silk pillowcases will come in three elegant color options include Black , Champagne . and Ivory White .

Be on the lookout for their silk pillowcase launch, and don't forget Silknlove Co.'s other top sellers like heatless hair curlers and Pure Silk Hair Bonnets . For more information go to today!

