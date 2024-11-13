New Season Of Subaru's Award-Winning Launch Control Series Lands November 20Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new season of Subaru's award-winning web series

Launch Control begins November 20th with 10 new episodes releasing weekly. Coming aboard to narrate the season is storied motorsports TV presenter Andrew Coley, who brings his unique knowledge and perspective to Launch Control.

Launch Control shows the Subaru Motorsports USA team tackling diverse new challenges

An all-new season of Launch Control goes behind the scenes, following drivers through the 2024 season

Thrilling new season of Launch Control features never seen before footage and stories

As ever, Launch Control ticks all the boxes for the hard-core rally enthusiast

The new season of Launch Control takes viewers beyond the short rally recaps that air following each rally and into the behind-the-scenes happenings of Subaru Motorsports USA and its drivers as they compete across multiple disciplines and vehicles. From the American Rally Association (ARA) to hillclimbs and record attempts,

Launch Control showcases the new WRX ARA24 rally cars, the crowd-favorite Family Huckster GL wagon, the built for asphalt dominance WRX: Project Midnight, and more.

Drivers Travis Pastrana, Brandon Semenuk, and Scott Speed play pivotal roles, with Launch Control digging deep into Pastrana's return to the ARA championship after a year-long absence and a difficult recovery, Semenuk's storming pursuit of a third-straight ARA championship, and Speed piloting WRX: Project Midnight in its world debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout Hillclimb. Viewers will also get an inside look at the efforts of the crew at Subaru Motorsports USA and technical partner Vermont SportsCar as they face the ups and downs of competition and a fast changing landscape.

Get ready for a deep look behind the scenes of a multi-discipline, worldwide racing team like you've never seen before when the new season of Launch Control drops on YouTube beginning November 20th – and additional exciting distribution news is forthcoming! Get the latest update on new episodes of Launch Control and more by following Subaru Motorsports USA on

Facebook , on Instagram

@subarumotorsportsusa , and TikTok

@subarumotorsportsusa .

