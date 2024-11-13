HOME IS WHERE THE MANA IS! TEREMANA® TEQUILA ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE THE SEASON AND SHARE THE MANA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Premium Tequila Brand Is Building Connections Throughout the Season with Stories of Mana, Pop-ups in LA and NYC, and Holiday E-Cards in partnership with American Greetings®

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Teremana®

Tequila, the premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is sharing the spirit of Mana throughout the holiday season - by building community through shared stories of Mana and notes of gratitude. The Home is Where the Mana Is campaign is not just for the big holiday celebrations but for all the days in between. It has been created to encourage fans to share every moment of the season; to find new ways to connect and make time for one another during this busy time of year.

Teremana® Tequila is sharing the spirit of Mana throughout the holiday season at the ManaHolidayHouse, with free holiday e-cards in partnership with American Greetings, and pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles

To encourage fans to find more ways to celebrate all season long, the virtual Mana Holiday House will feature entirely new seasonal cocktail recipes for all occasions, including the The Teremana® Merry Margarita (recipe below)

Continue Reading

According to a survey conducted by Wired Research, 78% of US consumers say that they wish they were more connected to the people in their lives, with 7 out of 10 saying that thoughtful messages are more valuable to them than gifts. Despite this, 44% reported that they don't get around to sending thoughtful messages during the holidays.1

In response to this research, Teremana® will be bringing back its virtual Mana Holiday House destination as a place to share good Mana. Mana is the philosophy at the heart of the Teremana® brand, centered around sharing gratitude, bringing good energy, and bringing people together to share that familiar feeling when everyone gathers at home for the holidays.

At ManaHolidayHouse , everyone is welcomed in and given a platform to share a Mana story of gratitude and togetherness to spread the positive energy of the season. For each Mana story shared, visitors will have the opportunity to win prizes (in states where permitted), including the ultimate holiday staycation to bring friends and family together (prize valued at over $17,000) as well as hundreds of other giveaways through December 31st.

To create even more opportunities to connect, Teremana® and American Greetings® are collaborating on one-of-a-kind holiday e-cards to make it easier to share heartfelt messages with friends and family. These complimentary American Greetings®

holiday e-cards celebrate connection and the joy of the holidays and will be available via the virtual Mana Holiday House destination from December 1st-31st.

"The holidays are special as it's a time of year for all of us when Mana comes to life in the spirit of the season. It's less about where and how we celebrate but about connecting with one another and sharing Mana," says Teremana® Founder, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "It's so cool and very special to me that we can create moments to share Mana this way, as it's through telling our stories that we develop deeper ties. Our hope is that by sharing and hearing each other's Mana stories, we can help make everyone feel more connected and at home this holiday season - as home is where the Mana is! It is with great pleasure, friends, that I welcome you home for the holidays!"

To encourage fans to find more ways to celebrate all season long, the virtual Mana Holiday House will feature entirely new seasonal cocktail recipes for all occasions, big and small, inspired by classic dishes and flavors that are reminiscent of being home for the holidays. Within the recipe collection are exclusive recipes created by award-winning bartenders in collaboration with longtime partner Another Round Another Rally (ARAR). Teremana®

will be supporting ARAR and World Central Kitchen, another longtime charity partner, with a $500,000 donation this holiday season.



Fans are also invited to share the spirit of the season in-person at the Mana Tree Stand pop-ups at Hudson Yards in New York City from December 7th-8th and The Grove in Los Angeles from December 14th-15th in addition to the Teremana® Mana Mobile making stops in East Nashville (December 5th-7th) and more. At each pop-up, guests can share their holiday story on the Mana Tree and toast the season with Teremana® holiday cocktails and treats. Each pop-up is complimentary and open to the public to enter on a first-come, first-served basis (RSVP at ManaHolidayHouse; attendees must be 21 years of age or older to enter).

The Mana Holiday House virtual experience is available online from November 13th - December 31st, 2024. To explore, please visit ManaHolidayHouse and follow on social media at @teremana. Consumers must be 21 and over to enjoy a Teremana® Tequila cocktail at the pop-up experiences. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

The Teremana® Merry Margarita

Ingredients:



1 1⁄2 oz

Teremana®

Reposado

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

3⁄4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1⁄2 oz Cinnamon Syrup

Pinch of Salt Cinnamon Stick Garnish & Rosemary Sprig

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and rosemary sprig.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana®

is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted at Destilería Teremana®

De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

1

The Teremana®

Tequila Holiday Survey was issued by Teremana®

Tequila and conducted by Wired Research. It surveyed 970 nationally representative Americans aged 21+.

SOURCE Teremana

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED