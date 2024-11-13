SAN Of Florida And Insuredmine Team Up To Revolutionize Broker CRM Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

InsuredMine logo

A strategic partnership to drive efficiency and growth.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InsuredMine, a leading insuretech and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, announces a groundbreaking partnership with SAN of Florida. This collaboration delivers a completely revamped Broker CRM specifically designed for agencies affiliated with SAN of Florida.Tailored for Enhanced EfficiencyThe new platform boasts a comprehensive suite of Sales, CRM, and Marketing tools. Unlike traditional CRMs, InsuredMine's solution features a highly adaptable architecture, allowing agencies to manage accounts, contacts, and associated brokers – providing a holistic view of each broker's business.Unmatched Integration Streamlines OperationsIn the fast-paced insurance industry, efficiency is critical. Through this strategic partnership, InsuredMine has developed unmatched integration capabilities. Starting mid-June 2024, SAN of Florida will offer "Access Plus" to all clients, unlocking real-time visibility to:- Optimize Services: Gain instant access to all policies and submissions with robust security.- Boost Sales Efforts: Real-time data empowers agencies to make informed decisions and bolster sales.- Zero Cost Advantage: This valuable benefit is available to all agency members at no additional charge.Streamlined Submissions and Simplified WorkflowSAN of Florida can now efficiently process submissions through various commercial, personal, and web forms – all in real-time. The user-friendly "Send it FAST" form further simplifies the process for broker agencies.Agency Policy Center: A Commitment to the FutureThe introduction of the Agency Policy Center, powered by InsuredMine, exemplifies their dedication to agents and the insurance industry's future. InsuredMine's proven track record with over 1,000 clients, including renowned names like Insurance Office of America, Confie, TWFG, and Highstreet, underscores their ability to drive significant agency growth.SAN of Florida's Mark Sierra Praises InsuredMine's Innovative Approach“InsuredMine is truly revolutionizing document handling and policy transactions. For years, our Florida market has been plagued by a chaotic system, managing hundreds of thousands of documents, applications, policies, and downloads for our agency network. We desperately sought a solution to collaborate with our network and provide our agencies with the visibility they needed to serve clients efficiently.What sets InsuredMine apart is their unwavering focus on our needs. Unlike other massive insurance tech companies that insist on forcing their systems on us, InsuredMine takes the opposite approach. They adapt to our specific requirements, demonstrating a remarkable level of flexibility and ingenuity.I'm excited to witness how InsuredMine will transform the operations of MGAs, Wholesalers, and Aggregators. Raution and the brilliant minds at InsuredMine truly think outside the box – in fact, they don't even recognize the concept of a box. Their innovative spirit is poised to reshape the industry."About InsuredMineInsuredMine offers the most comprehensive insurance industry platform. From expedited sales and marketing automation to advanced data analytics and seamless integrations, InsuredMine provides a single, tailored solution for agencies. Their client-centric approach ensures continuous innovation, specialized support, and a commitment to keeping agencies at the forefront of technology.Learn more at .

Raution Jaiswal

InsuredMine

+1 503-383-4791

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.