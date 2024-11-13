After-Sun Products Market Size On Track For USD 3.3 Billion By 2031, Rising At A CAGR Of 3.7% - Report By Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With the focus on natural and sustainable products, after-sun products will be in high demand.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research, , Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After-sun products (Produits après-soleil) accounted for a global market value of US$ 2.4 billion in 2022 . From 2023 to 2031, it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7%, reaching US$ 3.3 billion by 2031 . Beauty and skincare trends are heavily promoted on social platforms. Consumers often purchase after-sun products based on recommendations from beauty influencers and bloggers.

As people search for effective post-sun exposure care solutions, there is a direct positive impact on after-sun products. The success of after-sun products can be attributed to eye-catching packaging and effective marketing. A broader audience tends to be drawn to brands emphasizing their products' natural and nourishing qualities.

Sun protection and skin care regulations and guidelines encourage after-sun lotions and creams. Regulations ensure the products are safe and effective so consumers can feel confident. Advances in skincare technology may enable the development of more sophisticated after-sun products.

Enhancing healing properties, improving skin penetration, or extending the effects of products can all be included here. Natural and sustainable products are predicted to grow in popularity over the next few years. Environmental impact is a growing concern for consumers, which helps brands gain an advantage over their competitors by using eco-friendly packaging and ingredients.











Global After-sun Products Market: Key Players

The global after-sun care market is witnessing substantial investments by prominent players trying to develop after-sun lotions and anti-aging products. In the after-sun products industry, leading companies merge and close collaborations with other players.



L'Oréal S.A.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever PLC Christian Dior SE

Global After-sun Products Market: Growth Drivers



Increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation on the skin leads to greater use of after-sun products to protect the skin from UV damage. Campaigns promoting post-sun care are one factor contributing to the market's growth. Long-term exposure to the sun can cause skin problems like sunburn, redness, and dehydration. After-sun products are sought after to relieve sunburns and aid in skin recovery.

Tourism and travel are expanding, and outdoor activities are rising, increasing demand for after-sun products. Vacationers and outdoor enthusiasts often seek after the treatment of sun-damaged skin. The skincare industry is continually researching and developing new formulations for after-sun products. The market will increasingly have products that deliver pain relief, antioxidant protection, hydration, and anti-aging properties. Skincare routines are incorporated into consumers' daily lives as they become more health-conscious. Maintaining healthy skin is one of the main reasons why after-sun products are in such high demand. E-commerce platforms have facilitated global access to skincare products. Due to online availability, consumers can explore and purchase after-sun products.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Sales of creams and lotions are expected to increase, driving after-sun product demand.

Based on end-users, the female segment is expected to drive demand for after-sun products.

Increasing seasonal discounts at online stores are expected to drive after-sun product demand.

In terms of source, organic and natural products will create a market in the future. In 2022, Europe accounted for the largest share of the global market.

Global After-sun Products Market: Regional Landscape



Europe is expected to drive after-sun product demand in the market. Since sun exposure increases during summer, after-sun products are in high demand in European countries. Seasonally high demand is also attributed to tourists arriving at sun-filled European destinations. The sun protection culture is well-established in many European countries. Sun-damaged skin is often soothed and repaired with products designed for after-sun care.

Health and wellness are rising in Europe , resulting in a growing demand for skincare products. With health-conscious consumers, skincare routines are becoming more important. Consumers in Europe tend to prefer products that use natural and sustainable ingredients. After-sun formulations that use innovative and environmentally friendly ingredients may be successful in Europe. After-sun products, including skincare products, have become more accessible due to the rise of e-commerce in Europe. The convenience of online platforms makes it easier for consumers to explore and buy skincare products. Cosmetics and skin care products in Europe are subject to strict regulations. For companies operating in the market, compliance with these regulations is essential. Customers will likely trust products that comply with European safety and effectiveness standards.

Global After-sun Products Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Creams and Lotions

Cleansers and Foaming Cleansers

Essential Oils

Gels and Scrubs Other Products

By End User



Male Female

By Sales Channel



Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Drug Stores

Online Stores Other Sales Channels

By Source



Conventional

Natural Organic

By Region



North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe Middle East & Africa

Cosmetic Skin Care Market - The global market stood at US$ 101.34 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 154.7 Bn by 2031 . Swimwear Market - The industry was valued at US$ 19.1 Mn in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 34.2 Bn by the end of 2031.

