Able2change Recovery: Supporting Mental Health And Addiction Recovery In Orange County

Able2Change Mental & Depression Center, a mental health & addiction recovery center, has been serving individuals & families in Orange County since 1999.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Able2Change Mental Health & Depression Center , a trusted mental health and addiction recovery center, has been serving individuals and families in Orange County since 1999. Specializing in mental health treatment, including depression and anxiety treatment, as well as addiction recovery, Able2Change Recovery is committed to helping individuals overcome personal struggles and reclaim their lives.

With a 24/7 availability and a dedicated team of counselors, therapists, psychiatrists, and psychologists, Able2Change Recovery provides comprehensive treatment plans designed to address the complex challenges of mental health and addiction. Their compassionate approach emphasizes personalized care, where each individual's needs are met with empathy and support. Whether facing anxiety, depression, or the struggles of addiction, Able2Change is there to offer the resources and guidance necessary for lasting recovery.

Able2Change Recovery offers a variety of services that include individual counseling, family therapy, and group therapy, all tailored to ensure clients receive the best possible care. The center understands that addiction not only affects the individual but can have a profound impact on their family and friends. As such, the center encourages family involvement in treatment to strengthen the support system and foster long-term recovery.

The center emphasizes the importance of building a strong support system, which includes family and friends, as a key factor in successful recovery. Able2Change Recovery's mission is not only to treat addiction and mental health conditions but also to educate and empower individuals and their families, helping them understand the recovery process and the role they can play in the journey.

Services Offered:

Mental Health Treatment

Depression Treatment

Anxiety Treatment

Addiction Recovery

Family Therapy

Individual Counseling

Group Therapy

Psychiatric and Psychological Services

Able2Change Recovery is located at 31501 Rancho Viejo Rd, Suite 100, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675. The center is open 24/7 and offers flexible treatment options designed to meet the diverse needs of each client.

About Able2Change Recovery

Founded in 1999, Able2Change Mental Health & Depression Treatment Center provides comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services in Orange County, CA. With a focus on treating depression, anxiety, and addiction, the center offers a wide range of services including family counseling, individual therapy, and group support. Able2Change Recovery believes in the power of a supportive network and works closely with individuals and families to ensure successful, long-lasting recovery.

