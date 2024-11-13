The Church Of God In Christ General Assembly Reelects Bishop J. Drew Sheard As Presiding Bishop For A Second Term

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard and COGIC General Board

- Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Church Of God In Christ (COGIC ) General Assembly has proudly announced the reelection of Bishop J. Drew Sheard as the presiding bishop. This marks his second term leading the 13,000-congregation denomination, which spans more than 106 countries worldwide. Bishop Sheard's continued leadership reflects his deep dedication and commitment to the growth and spiritual mission of COGIC.

Bishop J. Drew Sheard expressed his gratitude, stating, "It is an honor to serve once again as the presiding bishop of the Church Of God In Christ, Inc. I am humbled and deeply committed to furthering our mission of faith, community service, and spiritual guidance for our millions of members around the globe."

The election also appointed the remaining members of the General Board, who will assist Bishop Sheard in guiding the denomination's global efforts. Serving as First Assistant Presiding Bishop is Bishop Jerry W. Macklin of California, while Bishop Lawrence M. Wooten of Missouri will serve as Second Assistant. The General Board has a total of twelve men that serve the organization. The following General Board members are among the other distinguished leaders contributing to the denomination's governance.

Bishop Elijah H. Hankerson, III-Missouri

Bishop Linwood E. Dillard-Tennessee

Bishop Frank A. White-New York

Bishop Darrell L. Hines-Wisconsin

Bishop Michael E. Hill, Sr.-Michigan

Bishop Brandon B. Porter-Tennessee

Bishop Prince E. Bryant, Sr. -Texas

Bishop Jerry L. Maynard, Sr. -Tennessee

Bishop Charles H. McClelland-Wisconsin

The Church Of God In Christ remains dedicated to spreading the message of faith and service worldwide, and the reelection of Bishop Sheard signals a continued path of strength, unity, and spiritual leadership.

About the Church Of God In Christ

The Church Of God In Christ is one of the largest Pentecostal denominations in the world, with 13,000 congregations and a presence in more than 106 countries. Founded in 1907, COGIC is committed to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and providing community outreach and service.

