Cox Farms Now North America's Largest Greenhouse Operator

Cox Farms expands North American greenhouse acreage with 150-acre Greenhill Produce acquisition

Cox Farms, a Cox Enterprises company, today announced a significant milestone as North America's largest greenhouse operator, as it surpassed over 700 acres across its two brands, Mucci Farms and BrightFarms. This expansion underscores Cox Farms' commitment to large-scale indoor farming, ensuring year-round access to healthy, flavorful food for millions of consumers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"Cox Farms is building a leading indoor farming company in North America, and our brands, BrightFarms and Mucci Farms are a direct reflection of that commitment," said Steve Bradley, President of Cox Farms. "As consumers increasingly seek responsibly grown produce, we are excited to expand our capabilities, bring about efficiencies and reinforce our dedication to providing healthy, fresh food options for generations to come."

Since its launch by Cox Enterprises in March of 2024, Cox Farms has been expanding through BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, doubling its acreage this year alone in responsibly grown, indoor agriculture.

Mucci Farms recently acquired Greenhill Produce's 150-acre greenhouse in Ontario, Canada, enhancing its role as a comprehensive produce provider for retailers, wholesalers and food service companies across North America.

Cox Farms is bringing the full promise of indoor farming to life. Using advanced greenhouse technology, the company ensures year-round growing conditions optimized for flavor and quality, with reduced environmental impacts. These innovations not only increase food security but also contribute to a more sustainable food system by conserving natural resources and minimizing waste.

With over 2,500 employees, and production capabilities spanning leafy greens, vine crops, and more, Cox Farms harvests more than 450 million pounds of produce annually. The company provides a secure pipeline of produce across North America, with its fresh, flavorful produce delivered in as little as 24 hours from harvest to 12,000+ stores.

"Seeing Cox Farms become North America's largest greenhouse operator is a proud moment for us at Cox Enterprises, as it directly aligns with our mission to create lasting, positive impact for our planet and communities," said Alex Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises. "Through innovation and a commitment to sustainability, Cox Farms is not only providing fresh food options to millions but is also setting a powerful example of building a better future in agriculture."

Cox Farms' growth highlights Cox Enterprises' unwavering commitment to creating a better world by investing more than $2 billion in sustainable businesses and technologies. With Cox Enterprises' over 125-year legacy of innovation and collaboration, this milestone marks just the beginning of Cox Farms' plans to drive transformative change in the industry, bringing fresh produce closer to communities and fulfilling its promise of a greener future.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and setting the global standard in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through our multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business is one of the largest greenhouse operators in North America with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce comprising over 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multigenerational family-owned business with a long history in agriculture, Cox Farms represents Cox's commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn more at CoxFarmsGrowers .



About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, health care, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud history spanning more than 125 years. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit

