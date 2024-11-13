TAB Bank Provides $5 Million To Corecentric Solutions, Promoting Sustainable Appliance Remanufacturing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB announces it has provided a $5 million credit facility to CoreCentric Solutions, Inc., a provider of recovery, repair and return-to-market services for appliances, appliance parts and consumer goods. This financing will support CoreCentric Solutions' mission to reduce waste by keeping appliance parts and consumer products in the economy-inventing new ways to extend the lifecycle of products by collecting, rebuilding, fixing and returning them to the marketplace.

Since 1995, CoreCentric Solutions has repaired and remanufactured appliances and appliance parts for some of the world's largest OEMs. The company also works with extended warranty providers, retailers, wholesale parts suppliers and service technicians.

CoreCentric Solutions is International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001-certified, a globally recognized standard for quality management. The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) also recognizes the company for following the industry's highest remanufacturing and repair standards.

“We're excited to partner with a company committed to reusing and remanufacturing like CoreCentric Solutions,” said Ralph Kourtjian, TAB Bank's Business Development Officer covering the Great Lakes region.“This $5 million credit facility will support the company as it continues playing a critical role in reducing waste and promoting sustainability in the consumer goods industry.”

TAB Bank provides tailored financial solutions, including working capital facilities, term loans and equipment financing, to help companies of all sizes scale and thrive in competitive industries.

“TAB Bank has been a pleasure to work with throughout the due diligence process, and we're confident we've found the right partner for our current and future financing needs,” said Sarah Chalawa, CFO at CoreCentric Solutions.“The TAB Bank team's collaboration, commitment and professionalism demonstrated the organization's commitment to building a long and successful partnership, which we at CoreCentric Solutions value highly and look forward to growing.”

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to making financial success accessible to everyone through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

Ralph Kourtjian is TAB Bank's Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Detroit. Ralph has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena. Ralph can be reached at 947-465-1703 or at ... .

