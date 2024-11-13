Godrej Industries’ Chemicals Business signs agreement to acquire Business of Savannah Surfactants Limited

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 12, 2024: Godrej Industries’ Chemicals Business today announced the signing of a Business transfer agreement with Savannah Surfactants Limited, with the intention to acquire their Food Ester and Emulsifier Business. As a leading player in Oleochemicals, Surfactants, Specialities and Biotech, this transaction will help the company expand its product offerings to Food & Beverages Segment.

Vishal Sharma, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) said,” In line with our strategy, the acquisition of this unit in the Food Ester and Emulsifier Business will help us to grow our speciality chemicals business. This acquisition is aligned with our commitment towards sustainable growth and innovation.”

Located at Goa, Savannah Surfactants Limited has a manufacturing capacity of 5,200 MTPA of finished products.





