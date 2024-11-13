Electric Scooter Battery Market To Reach USD 18.79 Billion By 2032, Driven By Demand For Sustainable Mobility Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- S&S InsiderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Electric Scooter Battery MarketThe Electric Scooter Battery Market was USD 3.38 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.79 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Growth of the Electric Scooter Battery Market is due to Technological Advancements and Urban Adoption.An electric scooter battery is a power unit that drives the motor, lights, and other functions of an electric scooter. Equipped with a BMS, electric scooter batteries are designed for high energy density and long life cycles, ensuring safe and efficient operation. Lithium-ion, or Li-ion, is preferred generally due to energy density, rechargeability, and being lightweight. Compact scooters work well with this particular configuration. Individual batteries consist of multiple cells necessary to generate power and length for the scooter. Some of the key costs for an electric scooter include, though recent innovations in battery technology have significantly reduced the overall price of electric scooters to suit the increasing market for environmentally friendly urban mobility options.

Key Players Listed in the Electric Scooter Battery Market Are:. LG Chem. Guoxuan Hi-Tech. Samsung SDI. BYD Co. Ltd.. Panasonic Corporation. ENVISION AESC GROUP LTD.. Okinawa Autotech. China Aviation Lithium Battery Co. Ltd.. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL). CBAK Energy Technology Inc.Electric Scooter Battery Market to Thrive as Demand for Sustainable, Low-Emission Transportation Grows.The Electric Scooter Battery Market is gaining demand because of the low-emission, eco-friendly, and sustainable urban transportation solutions that have been embraced by people worldwide. Electric scooters are preferred for small-distance traveling within urban cities as a more affordable option and green in comparison with traditional vehicles. With increasing urban interest in decongestion and reducing pollution, consumers as well as city planners are looking at electric scooters. It has become the latest fad that can only be driven with strong, long-lasting battery technologies that will power such vehicles.The success of electric scooters lies entirely in the success of the battery technology since most consumers want travel ranges longer than before, charging time to be quicker than earlier, and higher safety standards. Thus, manufacturers are spending heavily in research and development on battery efficiency, lifespan, and safety standards. Presently, the market is dominated by lithium-ion batteries due to their high energy density and durability. Advances in other battery types continue to be made, but the environmental advantages combined with the continued innovation in the design of batteries are going to make the market accelerate further. As a result, the Electric Scooter Battery Market will play a crucial role in promoting sustainable urban transportation and in the global effort toward greener cities and cleaner air quality.

By Product Type:The market leader happens to be Lithium-ion or Li-ion, which leads the pack in terms of lightweight construction, high energy density, and rechargeability. This segment has proved to be very strong where Li-ion has become synonymous with the industry standard against the older technologies like the Sealed Lead Acid type of batteries. As Li-ion technology continues to be continuously invested, this leadership is expected to continue further into the forecast period owing to Li-ion's high level of efficiency and durability.By Capacity:Within those various capacity ranges, there will be a very significant opportunity in the 1000-1500 W segment to fill the need for commutes of medium distances for a balanced range and weight to be manageable. As people become comfortable with versatile electric scooters that cater to all uses on various terrain types, market growth is expected from this category. Its high adoption level can be attributed to this category's capacity, allowing comfortable commutes without requiring several recharges. The ideal application would be for the range needed for both urban and suburban use cases.Electric Scooter Battery Market Key Segmentation:By Battery Type:. Lithium-ion (Li-ion). Lead Acid. Nickel Metal Hydride Battery (NiMH)By Capacity:. 100 – 500 W. 500 – 1000 W. 1000 – 1500 W. 1500 – 2000 W. 2000 W & AboveBy Application:. Personal Use. Scooter Sharing. Commercial UseRegional AnalysisThe Asia-Pacific region is likely to be at the forefront of the Electric Scooter Battery Market, with the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. The growth is because of increasing electric scooter sales in countries like China and India due to a rising urban population and a middle-class population with growing purchasing power. Environmental concerns and awareness of poor air quality are compelling regional consumers to choose electric over traditional combustion-powered vehicles.This is driving demand for high-performance batteries, thereby supporting increased usage of scooters in dense urban environments. Demand is further underpinned by government incentives that promote electric mobility, reduce pollution, and incentivize consumers to change to sustainable transport.

Recent Developments
April 2024: Two next-generation battery material and cell manufacturers have collaborated to expedite the development of solid-state batteries. LG Chem and Factorial Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with plans to eventually take a commanding lead in the solid-state battery market through a strategic partnership. Massachusetts-based Factorial Energy specializes in the development of dense energy solid-state technology used for EV propulsion applications, which means its flagship product, for example, is the 100 Amp-hour (Ah) Factorial Electrolyte System Technology (FEST) solid-state cell.

Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Industry Flowchart
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics
5. Impact Analysis
6. Value Chain Analysis
7. Porter's 5 Forces Model
8. Pest Analysis
9. Electric Scooter Battery Market Segmentation, By Capacity
10. Electric Scooter Battery Market Segmentation, By Battery Type
11. Electric Scooter Battery Market Segmentation, By Application
12. Regional Analysis
13. Company Profiles
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Use Case and Best Practices
16. Conclusion 