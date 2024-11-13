Armenia expresses commitment to investing in Iran's Chabahar port

(MENAFN) Narek Hovakimyan, the Deputy Minister of of Armenia, highlighted his country’s strong commitment to investing in Iran's strategic Chabahar port in the southeastern region. Leading a trade-economic delegation of Armenia's private sector active in transportation, Hovakimyan made these remarks during a meeting with Ali-Akbar Safaei, the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), as reported by the PMO’s website on Wednesday.



Hovakimyan emphasized that Armenia’s strategy for developing stronger ties with its neighboring countries focuses on maintaining high-level relations and ensuring free transportation. He stated that Armenia’s investment in Chabahar port is a critical part of its plans to enhance its economic presence and relations with Iran, positioning it as a key link in regional trade.



Furthermore, the Armenian deputy minister underscored that Armenia’s presence in Chabahar would address the country's longstanding challenge of lacking direct access to open waters. By investing in and developing the port, Armenia aims to foster deeper economic connections with Iran and expand its role in regional trade networks.



In response, Safaei expressed that investment from the Armenian private sector in Chabahar would be a significant step toward boosting bilateral economic relations. He noted that it would also enable Iran to leverage Armenia's transportation routes to export its products, further strengthening the economic ties between Tehran and Yerevan.

MENAFN13112024000045015839ID1108881545