Iran’s Isfahan province exports 1.093 million tons of non-oil commodities in 7 months

(MENAFN) During the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), Isfahan province exported 1.093 million tons of non-oil commodities, valued at USD718.631 million, according to Rasoul Kouhestani, the director-general of the province’s Customs Department. This represents a 15 percent decrease in value and a 19 percent drop in weight compared to the same period last year. Key exports from the province included petrochemical products, iron and steel, dairy products, carpets, and copper, with the main destinations being Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, and the UAE.



Iran’s overall foreign trade for the first seven months of the current Iranian year reached USD99.7 billion, as reported by the former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvanifar. This total includes USD60.2 billion in exports and USD39.5 billion in imports. Non-oil exports accounted for USD32.5 billion, while oil exports totaled USD27 billion. Additionally, technical-engineering exports were valued at USD700 million during the same period.



Non-oil exports in Iran showed a positive trend, rising by 15 percent in value during the first seven months of this year compared to the same period last year. The volume of non-oil exports also grew by 11.48 percent, reaching 88.7 million tons. This increase highlights the country’s growing non-oil export sector despite challenges in other areas. Meanwhile, the total weight of imports into the country during the same period stood at 21.7 million tons.



The average value of each ton of exported goods saw a three percent increase, reaching USD367, while the average value of each ton of imported products rose by six percent, reaching USD1,819. These changes in the average value of exports and imports reflect shifts in the pricing and composition of goods traded, with higher-value products making up a larger portion of exports.

