Walter On Wine Honors 2022 Clos Henri Otira Glacial Stones Sauvignon Blanc With Excellent Rating

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2022 Clos Henri Otira Glacial Stones Sauvignon Blanc, hailing from the prestigious Marlborough region of New Zealand, has earned a glowing Excellent rating from Walter Hartman of Walter on Wine . This wine stands out for its harmonious balance of tropical fruit, mineral complexity, and refined elegance, making it a must-try for wine enthusiasts seeking to explore a unique corner of Marlborough's terroir.Known for its exceptional expression of place, the 2022 Clos Henri Otira Glacial Stones Sauvignon Blanc showcases the vineyard's distinctive geology. Located in the Wairau Valley, the vines grow in soils rich with stones left behind by the Otira Glaciation between 75,000 and 14,000 years ago. This terroir imparts a stony minerality to the wine that beautifully complements its bright fruit character.Tasting Notes:The wine presents a vibrant, medium yellow hue, inviting aromas of gooseberry, grapefruit, fresh white peach, and subtle notes of yuzu and pineapple. What sets this wine apart is its underlying minerality, which weaves seamlessly with the fruit, giving the wine remarkable depth and texture. On the palate, the wine offers more body than typical Sauvignon Blancs, balancing tropical fruit and a crisp mineral finish. The result is a structured, saline finish that lingers on the palate, inviting further sips.Winemaking Details:Clos Henri's organic farming practices and commitment to sustainable viticulture are key to this wine's success. The vines, aged between 13 and 18 years, are dry-farmed and planted at high density to promote concentrated flavors. The grapes are harvested by hand and fermented in a mix of stainless steel tanks and French oak barrels, with some wild yeast fermentation. The wine undergoes eight months of lees aging with regular stirring to enhance its body and mouthfeel before being aged an additional six months in tank and barrel.Food Pairings:The 2022 Clos Henri Otira Glacial Stones Sauvignon Blanc is a versatile companion to a variety of dishes. Its balance of tropical fruit and minerality pairs beautifully with fresh oysters, shellfish, seafood, white meats, and vegetables. It also complements a wide range of cheeses and dried fruits, making it perfect for any occasion.Walter Hartman's Review:“Clos Henri has truly captured the essence of its unique Marlborough vineyard in this wine,” said Walter Hartman, founder of Walter on Wine.“The stony minerality and vibrant fruit character are perfectly balanced, offering a refreshing yet complex experience that elevates the typical Sauvignon Blanc profile. It's a wine that offers layers of flavor with each sip, showcasing not only the unique terroir of the Wairau Valley but also the winemaker's commitment to sustainability and quality.”About Walter Hartman:Walter Hartman is an accredited level three sommelier dedicated to making wine accessible and enjoyable for all consumers through personalized recommendations and expert insights.About Clos Henri:Clos Henri was founded by the Bourgeois family, renowned winegrowers from Chavignol, France. After exploring wine regions around the world, brothers Jean-Marie and the late Rémi Bourgeois fell in love with the Wairau Valley in Marlborough, New Zealand, and established Clos Henri in 2000. The winery is committed to organic, biodynamic, and sustainable farming practices, with high-density planting ensuring the production of smaller, concentrated berries. This dedication to the land and the environment results in wines that are full of character and express the distinctiveness of Marlborough's terroir.Availability:The 2022 Clos Henri Otira Glacial Stones Sauvignon Blanc is now available for purchase online and at select retailers for $24. Shop OnlineFor more information or to subscribe to Walter On Wine, visit .

